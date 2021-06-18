Doctor Octopus is back... And the Sinister War has begun!

Ock’s got a new Sinister Six and if you think he’s thought big in the past, think again. What Doc Ock doesn't know is that the Vulture has a sextet of his own: THE SAVAGE SIX! It’s an all-out war between two of the greatest villains in the Marvel Universe, and the only person they hate more than each other is Spider-Man!

Spidey’s in deep trouble with the toughest battle that he’s ever faced. And the epic begins on July 14 in SINISTER WAR #1!