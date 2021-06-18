Comics
Published June 18, 2021

Doctor Octopus Is Back

Look inside Spider-Man's 'Sinister War' #1 as the prime Peter Parker pugilist reappears!

by Marvel

Doctor Octopus is back... And the Sinister War has begun!

Ock’s got a new Sinister Six and if you think he’s thought big in the past, think again. What Doc Ock doesn't know is that the Vulture has a sextet of his own: THE SAVAGE SIX! It’s an all-out war between two of the greatest villains in the Marvel Universe, and the only person they hate more than each other is Spider-Man!

Spidey’s in deep trouble with the toughest battle that he’s ever faced. And the epic begins on July 14 in SINISTER WAR #1!

SINISTER WAR #1 cover by Bryan Hitch
SINISTER WAR #1 cover by Bryan Hitch

Written by Nick Spencer with art by Mark Bagley and colors by Brian Reber, SINISTER WAR is guaranteed to shock readers everywhere.

Look inside the opening pages of the tale below, then pre-order with your local comic shop before reading on July 14!

In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Doctor Octopus (Otto Octavius), Vulture (Adrian Toomes)
SINISTER WAR #1 preview art by Mark Bagley with colors by Brian Reber

