Doctor Strange Fights as a God in This Week's 'King in Black'
Read 'King in Black' #4 on Marvel Unlimited now
NEW RELEASES
New on Marvel Unlimited: The Sorcerer Supreme taps into Asgard’s ancient power to take down the King in Black! Hearkening back to the transformation first seen in the pages of DOCTOR STRANGE (2015) #384, Stephen Strange relies on the Realm Eternal to empower his battle against the symbiotic menace Knull. After all, what is a god to a king? As New York’s heroes brace for impact in the penultimate issue to KING IN BLACK (issue #5 will hit MU this July!), the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man: Peter Parker, and even Namor ready their defenses for the war that could claim the world. Jean Grey fans, don’t miss issue #4 either—it’s a true psychic power play for the Omega-level telepath as she delves into Knull’s twisted mindscape.
- BLACK KNIGHT #1 FACSIMILE EDITION
- BLACK WIDOW #5
- CABLE #8
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #27
- CHAMPIONS #4
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #11
- IMMORTAL HULK: FLATLINE #1
- IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #2
- IRON MAN #6
- KING IN BLACK #4
- KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #2 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #3
- MARAUDERS #18
- MARVEL #5
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #23 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- SPIDER-WOMAN #9
- THOR #12
- X-MEN LEGENDS #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES (2021) #2
In this corner: A dragon made of parasitic slime, sent from outer space to consume any and all life on earth with extreme prejudice! In that corner: a bombastic behemoth packing a hundred thousand tons of all-American muscle—you know him, you love him… American Kaiju!
X-MEN LEGENDS #1
All-new tales starring your favorite X-Men, spanning classic eras! Break out the yellows and blues, fire up the Danger Room, and snap on your pouches as legendary X-writers return to classic eras of the mutant Super Heroes with in-continuity stories set during their fan-favorite runs! Fabian Nicieza and artist Brett Booth kick off the series with a special saga of Cyclops and Havok, as the Shi’ar return to Earth in search of the Forsaken One! But what secret will the Summers brothers uncover, and how will its revelation change what you thought you knew about the X-Men? Get ready for a story decades in the making!
THOR (2020) #12
Doctors Foster and Blake, ready your scalpels! Once upon a time, Jane Foster and Donald Blake were more than friends. With Blake at her side, Jane could've shared the very throne of Asgard. Now… they are about to become the bitterest of enemies. And if Valkyrie falls, she'll have lost more than a crown. All of the Ten Realms are at stake—not to mention the life of All-Father Thor! Doctor Strange guest stars.
MARAUDERS (2019) #18
The past is not the past! The Marauder returns to Madripoor to pay tribute to a fallen friend… but all the while old enemies are being forged anew. Continue the REIGN OF X weekly!
BLACK WIDOW (2020) #5
The end is also the beginning… As Natasha Romanoff finally begins to escape her paradise and takes aim on her enemies, she can't ignore that her freedom comes at a devastating cost. Is this what finally breaks the Black Widow? Winning the day will change Natasha forever and set her on a bold new path. Losing… is no longer an option.
IMMORTAL HULK: FLATLINE (2021) #1
Declan Shalvey writes and draws an IMMORTAL HULK tale that gets to the heart of gamma! Every morning, Bruce Banner wakes up in a new place. The Hulk is trying to tell him something—but Bruce has had enough of his green-veined alters. When a new gamma-powered villain shows up in a small New Mexico town, Bruce is forced to confront the source of his anger… and it’s not what you expect. Don’t miss an extraordinary tale from one of the industry’s top talents!
