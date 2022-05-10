The Future of the Spider-Verse Revealed in New Series
This August, Dan Slott and an all-star lineup of creators introduce a host of brand-new Spider-heroes in 'Edge of Spider-Verse.'
Announced earlier today at Polygon, fans will return to the SPIDER-VERSE this August in a brand-new EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE limited series by Dan Slott, Mark Bagley and more!
Over the course of five issues, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE will introduce brand-new Spider-heroes as well as catch up with classic favorites such as Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man: India! Each thrilling issue will contain three stories packed with debuts, new status quos, and seeds for an overarching saga that will set the stage for THE END OF SPIDER-VERSE, a new epic launching later this year.
“Marvel has decided to do the unthinkable, go big, and bring the saga of the comic book Spider-Verse to a fiery conclusion,” Slott shared with Polygon. “Yes, that’s right. Later this year we shall all bear witness to THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!”
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1
Written by DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA & KARLA PACHECO
Art by MARK BAGLEY AND MORE!
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
On Sale 8/3
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2
Written by DAN SLOTT AND MORE
Art by MARK BAGLEY AND MORE
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
On Sale 8/17
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3
Written by DAN SLOTT AND MORE
Art by MARK BAGLEY AND MORE
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA
On Sale 8/31
Check out designs for three of the new heroes you’ll meet in the series and don’t miss a single SPIDER-VERSE tale when EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE begins this August!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
‘Moon Knight’: Explaining the Ambiguous Ending for Marc Spector and Steven Grant