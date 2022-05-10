The Future of the Spider-Verse Revealed in New Series

Announced earlier today at Polygon, fans will return to the SPIDER-VERSE this August in a brand-new EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE limited series by Dan Slott, Mark Bagley and more!

Over the course of five issues, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE will introduce brand-new Spider-heroes as well as catch up with classic favorites such as Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man: India! Each thrilling issue will contain three stories packed with debuts, new status quos, and seeds for an overarching saga that will set the stage for THE END OF SPIDER-VERSE, a new epic launching later this year.

“Marvel has decided to do the unthinkable, go big, and bring the saga of the comic book Spider-Verse to a fiery conclusion,” Slott shared with Polygon. “Yes, that’s right. Later this year we shall all bear witness to THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!”