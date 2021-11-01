The Eternals: Where Are They Now?

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our all-new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and save 50% off your first month!

READ THE ETERNALS’ LATEST COMICS ARC IN FULL!

“Never Die. Never Win.” That is the Eternals’ way. The everlasting god-beings have experienced a lot so far in ETERNALS (2021), their current, ongoing series by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić that you can read now on Marvel Unlimited. Double-crossing, a dying planet, dealing with Thanos, and so much more—a new vision of the classic Marvel mythos is here. For millennia, one hundred Eternals have roamed the Earth, secret protectors of humanity. Without them, humans would be smears between the teeth of the demon-like Deviants. But today, the Eternals face something new—change. One of their own has been murdered by a fellow Eternal, and this may not be the last such killing...

Don’t miss out on the series’ thrilling first story arc, “Only Death Is Eternal,” in ETERNALS (2021) #1-6! To help get you prepped, we’ve recapped what Marvel’s perfectly dysfunctional immortals have been up to in their present run.

IKARIS: READY TO BE THE HERO