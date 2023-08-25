'Fall of X' Declassified: Torunn Grønbekk Deciphers 'Realm of X' #1

MARVEL.COM: Out of all the Ten Realms, how did you arrive at Vanaheim as the setting for REALM OF X?

TORUNN GRØNBEKK: The Vanir have a certain chip on their shoulder after the war with Asgard (eons ago, but they're not ones to let go of a grudge that easily), but they are too wise not to have a sense of humor about it. Combined with the spectacular beauty of the realm itself, and the odd creatures that call it their home, there is a lot to love. And there are some other reasons why Vanaheim is the perfect setting for this story in particular, but I don't want to give too much away here!

MARVEL.COM: The team landed right in the middle of a major prophecy. What did that allow you to do with the story, that perhaps you couldn't have if the characters didn't have this "foresight," so to speak?

TORUNN GRØNBEKK: Vanaheim is a place of divination, and prophecy is a part of life in the realm. Knowing something of the future affects and informs the Vanir's life from childhood. But, there is a moment in the future no one can see past—one that the Vanir has never been able to see past, and the unknown is coming closer with every hour that passes.

When the mutants arrive, they are surprised to find that the Vanir are expecting them. They have, in fact, seen their arrival for centuries. It marks the beginning of this great uncertainty for Vanaheim, and not everyone is happy to see them—some even blame the mutants for what they think will be the destruction of the realm.

It is always interesting to play around with destiny in a story. Wanting to control one's own fate is in our nature, after all.