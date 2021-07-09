Your First Look Inside 'Deadpool: Black, White & Blood' #1
Wander into a brand-new Wade Wilson wonder on August 4!
LIKE A CLASSIC BLACK & WHITE MOVIE, BUT WITH WAY MORE BLOOD!
What's black, white, and red all over? Three blood-drenched tales of violence and mayhem led by Marvel's Mirthful Mercenary himself, Deadpool! That's right! And you can drink 'em all in on August 4 with DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1!
You want to see today's top talent take it to the hilt to bring you the wildest Wade Wilson adventures yet?! This is the book for you! It's as plain as black and white. And red.
The first feature is written by Tom Taylor with art by Phil Noto! Number two is penned by Ed Brisson with pencils by Whilce Portacio and colors by Rachelle Rosenberg! And the third is brought to you by the one and only James Stokoe!
Look inside the ish in the gallery below, then pre-order DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 with your local comic shop before reading on August 4!
