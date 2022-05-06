Free Comic Book Day Preview Sets the Stage for 'Judgement Day' and More Marvel Mayhem

Free Comic Book Day is just around the corner, and Marvel is here with your special look at FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1, and SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC ahead of their May 7 release!

In FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1, writer Kieron Gillen and artist Dustin Weaver set the stage for JUDGMENT DAY, a summer event series by Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti. The epic event will put the Avengers, the X-Men and the Eternals on a collision course as a war brews between two of the three powerhouse factions. These two pages from Gillen and Weaver show the ancient origin of the conflict between the X-Men and the Eternals, as well as the Avengers’ longstanding role in it.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 also contains “Let’s Talk About Krakoa,” a short story from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Matteo Lolli that will lead right into this year’s HELLFIRE GALA. Across this preview’s two pages, X-Men villain Moira MacTaggert explains how Krakoa came to be, her role in it, and her sinister intentions for it – just before she promises to stoke the flames of war between the mutants and mankind.

Meanwhile, in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man faces down a sillier, but no less terrifying opponent: a killer mailbox. In two pages from writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr.’s “Lost in the Mail,” Peter Parker rescues an older gentleman from the jaws of certain death – while scolding it with his signature Spidey humor.

Ram V, Al Ewing and Stefano Raffaele will also bring their Venom short “Seven Seals” to FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1. This two-page preview invites a naked, bleeding Eddie Brock to embrace black magic as the Magician, while his son Dylan confesses to his friend Normie that he believes his father is not only alive, but fighting to get back.

Then, of course, there’s SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC by Steven Behling, Giovanni Rigano, and Antonello Dalena. This special free issue is based on the animated Disney Junior series of the same name and features a collection of stories from the My First Comic Reader series, an easy-to-read comic perfect for young Spidey fans ages 5-7. This two-page preview introduces Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales, who leap into action when Doc Ock, Green Goblin and Rhino threaten the city.

Take a look below and see a preview of the stories you can pick up for free this Saturday, May 7 at your local comic shop!