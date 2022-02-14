Comics
Published February 14, 2022

Fun Facts: Marvel Love Stories

Test your knowledge of Marvel romance this Valentine’s Day!

by Stephanie Williams

The Marvel Universe is vast and often chaotic. Those moments of chaos don’t always result in the near destruction of all living things—sometimes, they lead to moments of love depending on the heroes, villains, and everyday civilians caught in the midst of it all. In honor of Valentine’s Day here are those fun facts about unexpected romances, flings, and marriages featuring some of your favorite Marvel characters!

DID YOU KNOW BLACK PANTHER AND STORM ONCE LED THE FANTASTIC FOUR TOGETHER?

Storm and Black Panther agree to lead the Fantastic Four.
FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #550

Before the marriage of T’Challa and Ororo Munroe, AKA Storm, was annulled, the two joined the Fantastic Four together for a short time while Reed and Sue Richards spent some time away together. The newlyweds not only helped to save the galaxy, but they also saved the Richards’ marriage in the process! It may be complicated between these two right now, but we believe their love story is for the ages.

DID YOU KNOW THAT WICCAN AND HULKING’S LOVE IS INTERGALACTIC?

Wiccan and Hulkling exchange vows and a kiss.
EMPYRE (2020) #4

From the first issue of the YOUNG AVENGERS series, Wiccan and Hulkling ranked as one of the cutest Marvel couples. In fact, some of the OG Avengers would do well by taking a few notes on what a healthy relationship looks like by watching these two. During the cosmic calamity of EMPYRE, Wiccan and Hulkling took their partnership to the next level by getting married. Hulkling is now the King of Space and the definitive ruler of the united Kree/Skrull Empires. But thanks to his Earth-bound love, Wiccan, this pair manages to stay grounded.

DID YOU KNOW BLUE MARVEL AND MONICA RAMBEAU ARE A THING?

Monica and Blue Marvel embrace and kiss following a harrowing ordeal.
ULTIMATES (2015) #8

Some Super Heroes may have god-like powers, but that doesn’t take away from their humanity. For supersonic Monica Rambeau and super-powered physicist Adam Brashear, AKA Blue Marvel, acknowledging their humanity leads to their first kiss. The events that inspired this tender moment were incredibly tragic and left Monica battling her emotions. Ones she could have handled on her own, but not all battles have to be fought solo.

DID YOU KNOW COLLEEN WING WAS READY TO RISK IT ALL FOR CYCLOPS?

Colleen Wing gives a note (and key!) to Cyclops.
UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #122

In Colleen’s defense, the red shades and X-Men work attire Cyclops gallivants around in are more than enough to catch the strongest-willed individual’s attention! Plus, he had all that brooding energy going on when he first crossed paths with Colleen. Jean Grey was somewhere in the cosmic afterlife after she sacrificed herself for the sake of the universe. Scott and Colleen spent a small amount of time together, and before they parted ways, she left him with an invitation... and a key to her place. Thankfully for Colleen, the universe stepped in, or rather the Phoenix Force stepped in and brought Jean back to the living, saving Colleen from long-term heartache.

DID YOU KNOW MISTY KNIGHT AND DAREDEVIL HAD A SPRING FLING?

Daredevil and Misty Knight kick back and relax on the beach.
DAREDEVIL: DARK NIGHTS (2013) #8

What better way to celebrate defeating your evil ex-boyfriend than to accept an invitation to extend your stay in Miami with the handsome Man Without Fear who helped you beat him? Misty Knight had the right idea to spend a few more days on the beach with Matt Murdock. Heroes for Hire deserve fun in the sun!

DID YOU KNOW AYO AND ANEKA ARE FORMER DORA MILAJE?

Ayo and Aneka vow to protect Wakanda.
BLACK PANTHER (2016) #1

Ayo and Aneka were once dedicated in their post as Dora Milaje, royal guards to the Black Panther. But when their native Wakanda began to buckle under violent rebellions, the warriors created their own army as the Midnight Angels to deliver peace. Together, they inspire democracy in Wakanda. A couple who liberates together stays together! Read their first meeting, and earliest days of love, in BLACK PANTHER: WORLD OF WAKANDA (2016).

DID YOU KNOW WYATT WINGFOOT AND SHE-HULK ALMOST GOT MARRIED?

Wyatt proposes to She-Hulk and seals it with a kiss!
THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK: CEREMONY (1989) #1

It’s not easy being green or letting your guard down, but She-Hulk: Jennifer Walters managed to embrace both with Fantastic Four ally Wyatt Wingfoot. The two went from a platonic to a romantic relationship during their tenure with the Fantastic Four. They were briefly engaged during the two-part THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK: CEREMONY series before parting ways amicably.

DID YOU KNOW PRINCESS CRYSTAL OF THE INHUMANS DATED A REAL ESTATE AGENT NAMED NORM?

Norm chats to Crystal while Quicksilver is distracted.
VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1985) #6

For a time, things were good between Crystal and her Avenger husband Quicksilver, but as they settled into life together on the Moon, their relationship began to sour. When Crystal, Quicksilver, and their baby daughter, Luna, visited the Visions for Thanksgiving dinner, sparks flew in an unexpected direction. It’s one heck of a holiday feast full of Super Heroes and an uninvited Magneto which caused a bit of drama. However, the Visions’ real estate agent, who was also in attendance, struck up a conversation with Crystal. Norman shot his shot, and the two soon began a romance once Crystal’s marriage hit the skids.

 

