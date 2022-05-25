The Most Impactful George Pérez Pages in Marvel History

Finally, we have a double-page spread from HULK: FUTURE IMPERFECT (1992) #1, which was illustrated and inked by Pérez himself. Peter David’s script envisioned a future where Bruce Banner’s worst instincts caused the Hulk to become the malevolent Maestro. Decades from now, the Maestro ruled what was left of the world with an iron fist. That’s why the present day Hulk was brought to the future to defeat him.

In this particular image, we see the vast collection of Avengers ally Rick Jones. Each item is an artifact from a fallen hero or villain, and we could lose ourselves for hours while trying to take in all of the details. Pérez was truly an expert of the medium, and this is yet another example of his masterful storytelling and craft.

George made an indisputable impact on the comics community and its fans. He was well-known for being a friendly and approachable creator, particularly for his warmth, generosity, and kind nature. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him and were touched by his many decades of work.

[RELATED: Remembering George Pérez, 1954-2022]