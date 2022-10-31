Ghost Rider, Spider-Man, Werewolf by Night and More: Stories to Read This Halloween

Just in time for the scariest time of the year, a slate of exciting, new vertical Infinity Comics have dropped on the app—stories starring Werewolf by Night, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and more! For the entire month of October, app readers were treated (and tricked) with these sensational titles from some of Marvel’s top creators, all ideal entry points for new readers and those looking for a spine-tingling scare.

Get the rundown on each of these Halloween treats, then download the Marvel Unlimited app to read these vertical comics for yourself.

MARVEL'S VOICES: WEREWOLF BY NIGHT INFINITY COMIC #19

A one-shot special! Jake Gomez, AKA the Werewolf by Night, makes an ill-fated trip to the Canadian wilderness. And every True Believer knows the kind of threats that lurk among those snowy pines… Renowned horror writer Owl Goingback and celebrated artist Alison Sampson join forces for a story unlike any on the Marvel’s Voices lineup!