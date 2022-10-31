Ghost Rider, Spider-Man, Werewolf by Night and More: Stories to Read This Halloween
Wrap up your season of scares on the Marvel Unlimited app!
Halloween has arrived on Marvel Unlimited!
Just in time for the scariest time of the year, a slate of exciting, new vertical Infinity Comics have dropped on the app—stories starring Werewolf by Night, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and more! For the entire month of October, app readers were treated (and tricked) with these sensational titles from some of Marvel’s top creators, all ideal entry points for new readers and those looking for a spine-tingling scare.
Get the rundown on each of these Halloween treats, then download the Marvel Unlimited app to read these vertical comics for yourself.
MARVEL'S VOICES: WEREWOLF BY NIGHT INFINITY COMIC #19
A one-shot special! Jake Gomez, AKA the Werewolf by Night, makes an ill-fated trip to the Canadian wilderness. And every True Believer knows the kind of threats that lurk among those snowy pines… Renowned horror writer Owl Goingback and celebrated artist Alison Sampson join forces for a story unlike any on the Marvel’s Voices lineup!
IT’S JEFF INFINITY COMIC #18
It’s Halloween! And Jeff has no costume! See what everyone’s favorite Land Shark pulls off in the nick of time. (Hint: it’s going to be adorable.)
STRANGE TALES: GHOST RIDER INFINITY COMIC #1
On a lonely highway, Johnny Blaze faces some of his worst fears—the other Ghost Riders, Danny Ketch and Robbie Reyes! Who will come out on top in a knock-down, drag-out battle between these Spirits of Vengeance?
T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HALLOWEEN SPECIAL INFINITY COMIC
The culinary crossover series continues! Chef Anna Ameyama gives Iron Man: Tony Stark some new ideas for what to do with all those Halloween carved pumpkin remains. Read the issue now featuring some of your favorite Super Heroes sporting classic Halloween costumes! And, of course, this issue's delicious recipe. In fact, try making Chef Anna’s sweet and savory pumpkin soup for yourself. It’s sure to be a super-powered hit.
X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #59
This weekly anthology series offers rotating stories that expand on the current lineup of X-Men comics! The X-Men were not the first mutants to land on Krakoa’s shores, and the mutant island certainly didn’t welcome their predecessors with open arms. Don’t miss out on this Halloween spectacular as Cypher reveals “THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X”!
SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #21-22
Master storyteller Gustavo Duarte writes and draws a spook-tacular Spidey tale in this fan-favorite anthology run, and follows it up in issue #22 with a silent saga starring Spider-Ham!
