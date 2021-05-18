Comics
Published May 18, 2021

Your First Look Inside 'Planet-Size X-Men' #1

As the Hellfire Gala continues, creative duo Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz present their first X-Men entry...

by Marvel

The Hellfire Gala begins on June 2, as the Marauders, X-Force, and the Hellions stride into the Krakoan event of the year.

The following week, Excalibur and the X-Men present their respective installments in the exclusive affair.

Then, on June 16, as the Hellfire Gala rages on, bigger things are afoot a world away...in PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1.

PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1

Written by Gerry Duggan with art by Pepe Larraz and colors by Marte Gracia, the most important issue of the month opens yet another chapter in the world of the mutants. 

Heralding the arrival of a new team of X-Men—including CyclopsMarvel GirlSunfireRogueWolverineSynch, and Polaris—the new creative team behind the upcoming flagship X-MEN series enters the Reign of X. 

Preview the issue with the gallery below, then pre-order it with your local comic shop before reading on June 16!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

It’s Time For A Brand-New ‘Loki’ Poster

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Sink Your Teeth Into New ‘Venom’ Funkos

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Spidey Faces A New Enemy in 'Miles Morales: Shock Waves' Middle Grade Graphic Novel

Comics

A Shocking Murder at the Hellfire Gala Leads into... The Trial of Magneto

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Additional ‘WandaVision’ Items Persevere

In this article: X-Men, Magneto (Max Eisenhardt), Emma Frost, Kate Pryde, Captain America (Steve Rogers), Cyclops (Scott Summers), The Hellfire Gala
1/
PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1 art by Pepe Larraz with colors by Marte Gracia

Related

Podcasts

Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM to Premiere First Original Scripted Podcast Series, ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord’ on June 1

First two episodes debut June 1 on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms, with new episodes posting weekly!

3 hours ago

Comics

Wakanda’s Symbiote Invasion Begins, the Fantastic Four Is Down a Member, and Daredevil Falls to Knull

Catch up on the latest issues from the ‘King in Black’ event, unfolding now on Marvel Unlimited.

23 hours ago

Comics

May 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

From 'Shang-Chi' to 'Wolverine,' preview all of this week's new comics, collections, and more!

1 day ago

Comics

Luciano Vecchio Spotlights Marvel’s LGBTQ+ Characters and Moments in ‘Marvel’s Voices: Pride’ #1 Introduction

Get a sneak peek at the intro today and pick it up on June 23!

4 days ago