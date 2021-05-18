Your First Look Inside 'Planet-Size X-Men' #1
As the Hellfire Gala continues, creative duo Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz present their first X-Men entry...
The Hellfire Gala begins on June 2, as the Marauders, X-Force, and the Hellions stride into the Krakoan event of the year.
The following week, Excalibur and the X-Men present their respective installments in the exclusive affair.
Then, on June 16, as the Hellfire Gala rages on, bigger things are afoot a world away...in PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1.
Written by Gerry Duggan with art by Pepe Larraz and colors by Marte Gracia, the most important issue of the month opens yet another chapter in the world of the mutants.
Heralding the arrival of a new team of X-Men—including Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch, and Polaris—the new creative team behind the upcoming flagship X-MEN series enters the Reign of X.
Preview the issue with the gallery below, then pre-order it with your local comic shop before reading on June 16!
