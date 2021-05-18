Your First Look Inside 'Planet-Size X-Men' #1

The Hellfire Gala begins on June 2, as the Marauders, X-Force, and the Hellions stride into the Krakoan event of the year.

The following week, Excalibur and the X-Men present their respective installments in the exclusive affair.

Then, on June 16, as the Hellfire Gala rages on, bigger things are afoot a world away...in PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1.