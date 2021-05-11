Hellfire Gala Previews and Predictions: X-Men

On June 9, the Hellfire Gala will celebrate the ascendance of the mutant nation of Krakoa. It will also mark the debut of a new team of X-Men. There have been many different incarnations of the X-Men in the past. But this will be the first iteration that was hand-picked to represent Krakoa’s diverse population.

Word has it that X-Men co-founders Cyclops, AKA Scott Summers, and Jean Grey took it upon themselves to rethink the team for a new era. Their choices will be the public faces of Krakoa as they defend not only their nation, but also a world that has often hated and feared them. But now, they may reach a new plateau as both heroes and celebrities.