Hellfire Gala Week One: Emma Frost Welcomes the World

This week, writer Gerry Duggan and artist Matteo Lolli kicked off the festivities in MARAUDERS #21 with an extra-large issue. Emma was even among the welcoming committee alongside Kate Pryde and Sebastian Shaw. The Avengers and the Fantastic Four were the first to arrive, and Franklin Richards was warmly embraced by Kate because of their strong emotional connection that dates back to FANTASTIC FOUR VS. THE X-MEN (1987). More recently, X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR (2020) put the two teams at odds when Krakoa’s Quiet Council still believed Franklin to be a mutant. Professor Charles Xavier coldly reminded Franklin that he is simply a human now. But Kate encouraged Franklin and she doesn’t think any less of him.

As for Xavier, Reed Richards choose this occasion to confront the Professor after the events of X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR (2020) #4, when Xavier put a block on Reed’s mind to keep him from making another device that can suppress the mutant gene. While we don’t hear the specific words that Reed choose to share with Xavier, Charles wasn’t smiling as Mister Fantastic walked away. That’s one friendship that won’t be fixed anytime soon. Fortunately, the Thing was right at home when he joined Pyro, Iceman, Bishop, and a few more for some recreational gambling outside of the party.

For the first time ever, Krakoa hosted an inventive telepathic concert with Rhapsody providing the music, while Jean Grey and the Stepford Cuckoos allowed the crowd to experience it as if they were the ones playing the music.

However, the United Kingdom's ambassador, Reuben Brousseau, was not impressed by the concert. Note that Brousseau arrived on Krakoa with diplomats from Russia and Madripoor, both of which are countries that are united in opposition to Krakoa. So far, only Sebastian Shaw and his son, Shinobi, seem to recognize that their enemies are using the Hellfire Gala to tear down everything the mutants have built. We’ll see more of what they’re up to in EXCALIBUR #21.

There was a brief GENERATION X (1994) reunion between Emma and her former co-headmaster, Sean Cassidy, AKA Banshee. Emma apparently invited Sean to be a part of the Hellfire Trading Company as well, but she declined to hear his polite refusal. Emma also stepped into a discussion between Doctor Doom and Captain America, where she felt a connection with Cap. But much to Emma’s horror, she telepathically discovered that she reminded Cap of his mother, a woman who was born over 120 years ago.

It’s worth noting that the Shi’ar ambassador arrived with what he claimed was an order from Emma. She privately professed her confusion to her brother, Christian. But if Emma didn’t make the request, then who did? And why?

Finally, we caught a glimpse of the end of the party, after the “fireworks,” so to speak. But rather than a celebratory mood, the human guests seemed downtrodden or alarmed. Why? You’ll have to read PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1 for that. But there was a chilling moment when the Brazilian ambassador told Emma that "you will galvanize humanity in a way it never was to confront the threat posed by mutantkind.”

Charming.