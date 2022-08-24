The History of She-Hulk and Titania

For nearly four decades of comic book stories, She-Hulk and Titania have been at each other's throats. Although Titania has lost the vast majority of their battles, she keeps coming back for more. Beating She-Hulk became an obsession for her, even though Titania often lacks the self-awareness to understand why she hates Jennifer so much. Fortunately, the comics on Marvel Unlimited allow readers to gain a deeper insight on what put She-Hulk and Titania on a collision course, and why they may finally be ready to try something new.

SECRET WARS

To understand the conflict between She-Hulk and Titania, we have to go back to the very beginning. And that means revisiting SECRET WARS (1984). Titania made her comics debut in issue #3 alongside her friend, Marsha Rosenberg/Volcana, as willing conscripts of Doctor Doom, the man who gave them their powers on the Beyonder’s Battleworld. Titania didn’t encounter She-Hulk one-on-one until issue #7, which featured their first-ever fight.

However, SHE-HULK (2004) #10 added significant context to that battle. This issue revealed in great detail how an adolescent Mary MacPherran was bullied and unhappy with her body before her transformation. Once she had the power of Titania, Mary felt like nothing could stop her. In the expanded version of her first fight with She-Hulk, readers learned that Jennifer got the best of Mary before the other villains ganged up on her. That feeling of helplessness stayed with Titania, and fueled her long rivalry with She-Hulk.