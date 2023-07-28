Comics
Published July 28, 2023

Things Get Weird for Howard the Duck's 50th Anniversary with a Wild Adventure through the Multiverse

Superstar creative team Chip Zdarsky and Joe Quinones return to Howard the Duck alongside all-star talent to celebrate the character’s one-of-a-kind legacy in a special one-shot this November

by Marvel

This November, fans are invited to a birthday blowout for one of comics’ most unique characters in HOWARD THE DUCK #1! Announced this past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, Howard the Duck’s 50th anniversary one-shot will be an giant-sized spectacle that will reunite writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Joe Quinones, the sensational creative team behind Howard’s smash hit and critically acclaimed 2015 ongoing series. Joined by other writers and artists eager to put their own spin on this fan-favorite icon, Zdarsky and Quinones will get into the nitty-gritty of the private-eye’s hectic history with a feather-raising journey through the Howard-verse! This collection of all-new tales will tackle all the different paths Howard could’ve taken during his offbeat adventures, and pose fascinating questions for this furious fowl’s future! 

HOWARD THE DUCK #1

Meet Howard. He’s a hard-boiled P.I. with problems by the duckload. But a cosmic, all-seeing friend(?) known as the Peeper(!) is giving him a chance to see what his life COULD be! The joys he COULD have! All the ways his life COULD suck way less than it does now! In other words: “Whaugh If?”
 
Here’s some of the craziness that readers can look forward to:

  • Emmy-nominated writer and comedian Daniel Kibblesmith and acclaimed artist Annie Wu put Howard in the Oval Office! Inspired by a classic tale from Steve Gerber and Gene Colan’s 70s’ run, Howard the Duck has been sworn in as President. Find out if how gutsy he is as Commander in Chief when the Earth is invaded by aliens in this startling political satire!
  • Popular video game designer and writer Merritt K makes her Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Will Robson with a cosmic comedy that sees Howard the Duck leaving the chaos of Earth behind to take over as leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy! Playing Star-Lord is all fun and games for Howard until some of his most iconic classic villains band together to take him out once and for all!
  • And more!

 
Check out the main cover above and a variant cover below by Ron Lim and pick up HOWARD THE DUCK #1 on November 29.

HOWARD THE DUCK #1
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, MERRITT K & MORE!
Art by JOE QUINONES, ANNIE WU & MORE!
Cover by ED MCGUINNESS
On Sale 11/29

Howard the Duck #1 by Ron Lim

Comics

The Super-Skrull, Explained

Comics

The Most Shocking Moments from 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023'

Comics

SDCC 2023: Watch the ‘Marvel: Next Big Thing’ Panel in Full

Games

MARVEL Future Fight Leads the Charge with v920 Update Featuring War of the Realms

Culture & Lifestyle

First Look: The 'Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History' Hits Bookstores Later This Year

