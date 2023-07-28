Things Get Weird for Howard the Duck's 50th Anniversary with a Wild Adventure through the Multiverse

Meet Howard. He’s a hard-boiled P.I. with problems by the duckload. But a cosmic, all-seeing friend(?) known as the Peeper(!) is giving him a chance to see what his life COULD be! The joys he COULD have! All the ways his life COULD suck way less than it does now! In other words: “Whaugh If?”



Here’s some of the craziness that readers can look forward to:

Emmy-nominated writer and comedian Daniel Kibblesmith and acclaimed artist Annie Wu put Howard in the Oval Office! Inspired by a classic tale from Steve Gerber and Gene Colan’s 70s’ run, Howard the Duck has been sworn in as President. Find out if how gutsy he is as Commander in Chief when the Earth is invaded by aliens in this startling political satire!

Popular video game designer and writer Merritt K makes her Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Will Robson with a cosmic comedy that sees Howard the Duck leaving the chaos of Earth behind to take over as leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy! Playing Star-Lord is all fun and games for Howard until some of his most iconic classic villains band together to take him out once and for all!

And more!



Check out the main cover above and a variant cover below by Ron Lim and pick up HOWARD THE DUCK #1 on November 29.

HOWARD THE DUCK #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, MERRITT K & MORE!

Art by JOE QUINONES, ANNIE WU & MORE!

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

On Sale 11/29