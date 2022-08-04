'Immortal X-Men' #6 First Look Flashes Back to a Quiet Council Member's Childhood
In a special first look at ‘Immortal X-Men’ #6, Quiet Council member Sebastian Shaw reflects on his upbringing.
As A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY looms, Sebastian Shaw of Krakoa’s Quiet Council will take a moment or two to reflect on his childhood.
Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck’s IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 finds both the Quiet Council and the Avengers in the middle of a war against the Eternals, who believe mutantkind has achieved excess Deviation with their newfound immortality. As the Avengers, the Quiet Council, and some rogue Eternals put their heads together to find a solution, IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 will take a closer look at Shaw’s thoughts on the matter.
In a special first look at the issue, Iron Man and Phastos have an animated conversation, while Mister Sinister approaches them with a smirk. Elsewhere, Destiny gazes into flames, then turns with a dramatic flair of her cape. Another page shows the Council in the midst of a critical meeting. A final page flashes back to Shaw’s childhood, featuring a memory that leaves the young mutant in tears.
Behold the Quiet Council on their day of judgment in this special first look at IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 below!
IMMORTAL X-MEN #6
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by MARK BROOKS
On Sale 9/7
What does Sebastian Shaw make of the Quiet Council’s proceedings during this time of war? Find out in IMMORTAL X-MEN #6, on sale September 7th!
