Comics
Published August 4, 2022

'Immortal X-Men' #6 First Look Flashes Back to a Quiet Council Member's Childhood

In a special first look at ‘Immortal X-Men’ #6, Quiet Council member Sebastian Shaw reflects on his upbringing.

by Meagan Damore

As A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY looms, Sebastian Shaw of Krakoa’s Quiet Council will take a moment or two to reflect on his childhood.

Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck’s IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 finds both the Quiet Council and the Avengers in the middle of a war against the Eternals, who believe mutantkind has achieved excess Deviation with their newfound immortality. As the Avengers, the Quiet Council, and some rogue Eternals put their heads together to find a solution, IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 will take a closer look at Shaw’s thoughts on the matter.

In a special first look at the issue, Iron Man and Phastos have an animated conversation, while Mister Sinister approaches them with a smirk. Elsewhere, Destiny gazes into flames, then turns with a dramatic flair of her cape. Another page shows the Council in the midst of a critical meeting. A final page flashes back to Shaw’s childhood, featuring a memory that leaves the young mutant in tears.

Behold the Quiet Council on their day of judgment in this special first look at IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 below!

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 interior artwork by Lucas Werneck

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by MARK BROOKS
On Sale 9/7

What does Sebastian Shaw make of the Quiet Council’s proceedings during this time of war? Find out in IMMORTAL X-MEN #6, on sale September 7th!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

3:14

Trailers & Extras

Marvel Studios' The Multiverse Saga Revealed at Hall H

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Trailer and Poster Released

TV Shows

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Trailer and Poster Released

TV Shows

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Daredevil: Born Again' Announced

Movies

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts' Announced

In this article: X-Men, Sebastian Shaw

Related

Comics

What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This August

An all-new era for Spider-Man and Captain America: Sam Wilson, plus the unexplored past of Obi-Wan Kenobi!

2 days ago

Comics

August 3's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Travel to the edges of the Spider-Verse, watch the X-Men mount a defense against the Eternals, and more in this week's comics!

3 days ago

Comics

Wolverine Takes a Swing in Mosaic ‘Rookie Card’ Variant Cover

Artist Matthew DiMasi reimagines Wolverine using shattered glass in this upcoming variant cover for ‘X-Men Legends.’

6 days ago

Comics

'Gambit' #2 First Look Shows Off His Explosive Moves

Gambit and ’Ro’s mission to escape the Shadow King goes off the rails in a special first look at ‘Gambit’ #2.

1 week ago