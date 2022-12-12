'Immortal X-Men' Named IGN's Best Comic Book Series or Original Graphic Novel of 2022
Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, and Michele Bandini's 'Immortal X-Men' series has won the distinction of IGN's Best Comic Book Series or Original Graphic Novel of 2022.
2022 has been a tumultuous year for the X-Men. Beginning in the throes of INFERNO (2021), which revealed Moira MacTaggert's insidious machinations behind the creation of Krakoa, and carrying through to A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022), which launched a war between mutantkind and the Eternals, this year has put Marvel's merry mutants through the wringer time and time again. All that conflict created the groundwork for Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, and Michele Bandini's IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022), which was just named IGN's Best Comic Book Series or Original Graphic Novel of 2022.
"Kieron Gillen's IMMORTAL X-MEN is the best X-book to come along since HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X so dramatically overturned the status quo back in 2019," IGN said of the series. "This series sets its sights on the Quiet Council ruling over the mutant nation of Krakoa, exploring the deepening rifts and rivalries that form as Krakoa's honeymoon phase fades. With nuanced characters, consistently great art from the likes of Lucas Werneck and Michele Bandini, and Gillen's always delightful sense of humor, this is the X-Men comic every fan should be reading."
"It's also worth pointing out that Immortal X-Men is deeply intertwined with A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, easily the best Marvel crossover since [Jonathan] Hickman's SECRET WARS. Few writers could have juggled such a massive story without losing one bit of momentum," they added.
Additionally, superstar artist Alex Ross' original graphic novel FANTASTIC FOUR: FULL CIRCLE was included in the list of nominees.
Across the series so far, IMMORTAL X-MEN has delved into the inner workings of the Quiet Council, which rules over Krakoa on behalf of its mutant population. In addition to this exploration of the Quiet Council's politics, the series has peeled back the layers of its 12 members, up to and including Destiny, Sebastian Shaw, and Exodus.
IMMORTAL X-MEN has also set the stage for SINS OF SINISTER, which will unveil a future in which Mister Sinister's latest plot is successful. When SINS OF SINISTER begins in January, the series will become IMMORAL X-MEN for a limited three-issue run that will transport readers into the future at increasing intervals – 10 years, 100 years, 1000 years – until the Powers of Essex come crashing down.
Don't miss the prelude to SINS OF SINISTER in IMMORTAL X-MEN #10, on sale January 18!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Culture & Lifestyle
Every Black Panther Fan Will Love The Official Wakanda Cookbook, And Here's Why