Infinity Comics for Your Holiday Season Reading
From Miles Morales to She-Hulk, here’s our roundup on exclusive holiday comics that you can read on the Marvel Unlimited app!
There’s no better place for the holidays than the Marvel Unlimited app! New from the exclusive Infinity Comics lineup, we’re dropping a handful of specially-themed comics told in a perfect-for-mobile vertical format. Cozy up by a crackling fire or enjoy these holiday tales over a hot cup of cocoa while on the go—we’ve got you covered with our seasonal comic picks starring Iron Man, She-Hulk, Miles Morales and more! Read more about each new or upcoming comic, and stay tuned to Marvel Unlimited for more daily editions to the Infinity Comics slate.
AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #25 (OUT NOW!)
A holiday special from the weekly anthology series starring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. This time, She-Hulk takes the spotlight as the gamma-irradiated hero attempts to fly home for the holidays! But seasonal delays may see Jen Walters hulking out at the airport…
SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #30 (DROPPING DECEMBER 24!)
A Miles Morales holiday one-shot! It’s Christmas Eve, also known as Nochebuena among many Spanish-speaking communities. Miles is trying his best to fight a crime wave and get to his mother’s Nochebuena fundraiser on time. How can Miles Morales: Spider-Man save the day without disappointing the people he loves most?
T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HOLIDAY SPECIAL INFINITY COMIC #1 (DROPPING DECEMBER 24!)
The Season One finale to Marvel’s culinary crossover series! Tony Stark gives Chef Anna Ameyama the perfect gift, but one that will spark questions about her future. Featuring a recipe for a delicious and easy to make treat for any holiday celebration! (Hint: it features chocolate!)
SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #31 (DROPPING DECEMBER 31!)
Gear up for 2023 with this sneak peek at upcoming stories from the world of Marvel Comics! Dropping the day before New Year’s, issue #31 of the SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC anthology will star Madame Web, AKA Julia Carpenter, as she gets a precognitive vision at a holiday party. When she takes a turn with an unexpected dance partner, what will Julia make of the New Year’s visions that result?
