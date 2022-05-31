The Current Iron Age

What do you see as the future for Iron Man and Hellcat?

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL: Well, we know in IRON MAN #20 Tony will ask Patsy to marry him. But again, there’s story context as to why he’s doing that when he’s doing it. And there’s a lot there for both of them to process. But they’re in each other’s lives for good, I would say…it just depends on the future.

What were you trying to say with the excursion to Stilt-Man’s planet in the middle of the story? Why break up the larger arc with this diversion?

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL: I wanted to rest the dogged pursuit of Korvac with a side adventure. I didn’t want to exhaust the main story, so I chose to do a mini-arc that was a microcosm for the main story and its themes. Stilt-Man’s goals are very similar to Korvac’s, just on a smaller scale, and he also believes the ends justify the means like Korvac does. I wanted Tony to be in a place likewise where he could really buy into that point of view for a moment and fall for the idea of a false utopia. When he comes out of the Stilt-Man mini-story, his opinions about Korvac have both been tempered and strengthened.

Why Stilt-Man? It was a great call, but how did you come up with it?

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL: Wilbur Day was one: fun to do that with, and two: I felt like the character was brilliant intellectually but had in the past not had a chance to flourish beyond smaller villainy because the heroes were always quick to take him down. I wanted to see what one little guy with a big mind could do if given a whole planet as a playground to design as he wished. He wanted friends in the end, and followers, and a place where he could feel important for once. And he actually pulled it off…until Tony showed up. And he brought Tony to kind of show off, like, “look what I did.” And he got Tony to buy in for a second. But that bravado and need for approval from such a massive discerning intellect proved to be his downfall.

Where did the choices for somewhat obscure guest stars in this run come from? Why is the story better with Frog-Man and Scarlet Spider than having the Avengers riding shotgun?

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL: Well, one directive with the book was to get Tony away from his comfort zone, at least at first. That meant away from the Avengers, and [War Machine], and folks like that. Plus, I wanted him to need help, which to me thematically is always an important thing Tony is working on. But I also wanted characters that were so available I could take them into space. So I hatched the idea for the “Space Friends.” There have been so many great secondary and tertiary characters created over the decades of history that good characters aren’t hard to find for something like this. I also think it’s no mistake a few of them were well-written and even co-created by J.M. DeMatteis, who I read a lot growing up.

What did Tony learn about himself as a result of his time as the Iron God? How do you think it will change him going forward?

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL: I think Tony mistakenly believed that with cosmic power he was also given carte blanche to make decisions for other people without consulting them…which is actually a mistake Tony makes a lot. With the power, Tony got hyped that he could make the world a better place (just like Korvac wanted to), and got ahead of himself. I think everything in him was also elevated in that experience, so when people got in his way—even friends and allies—he felt threatened, and because he had such unwieldy abilities he lost control and hurt people. So the stakes were raised for him there. I think moving forward Tony is going to try not to do everything himself and on his own. I think Tony is going to learn to ask for help more. He’s always working on being a better collaborator and now he has the opportunity to do so.