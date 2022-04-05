Crafting Captain Carter

We spoke to series writer McKelvie and interior artist Cresta in the aftermath to CAPTAIN CARTER #1 about this unique assignment and what readers can expect for the rest of the series!

Jamie, how did you come to be involved with this project as the writer?

JAMIE MCKELVIE: I'd just written my first story for Marvel—a short in CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #30. I guess it went down well enough that I was asked what other characters I might be interested in writing down the line. Peggy wasn't on the table at that point, but I think my answers gave [the editors] a clue that I might be interested in this series. And they were right!

What has the collaborative process on CAPTAIN CARTER been like for both of you?

MARIKA CRESTA: Inspiring! Working together with a writer who is himself an artist allowed for a really interesting exchange of ideas.

JAMIE MCKELVIE: From my perspective, great! I've been given a lot of freedom to build this version of the character and the world she inhabits, but [editor] Alanna [Smith] has been there from the beginning with suggestions and ideas to make the story stronger. Marika has been a great collaborator too—coming up with her own material but also open to input as we try to make the best version of this comic.