January 12's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

It's a proud moment for Marvel as MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE presents an extraordinary array of Indigenous talent, from Rebecca Roanhorse to Bobby Wilson to Nyla Innuksuk, and many more! Meanwhile, DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1 brings the next pulse-pounding chapter in the saga of New York City's Guardian Devil, this time starring ELEKTRA as Daredevil! Things don't end when the Sorcerer Supreme meets his demise, as Elsa Bloodstone is ready to take over in the inaugural issue of DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLOODSTONE. We also enter a darker era as the Fantastic Four are replaced by Doctor Octopus' dangerous crew in issue #1 of DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR. Not sure who's left or who will survive until next Comic Book Day? Better pick up these issues this week to find out!

From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE (2021) #1

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR (2022) #1

DARK AGES (2021) #4

THE THING (2021) #3

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT (2021) #2

KING CONAN (2021) #2

DARKHAWK (2021) #5

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLOODSTONE (2022) #1

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR (2022) #1

FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #39

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP (2021) #3

MARAUDERS (2019) #27

SAVAGE AVENGERS (2019) #28

SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) #18

STAR WARS (2020) #20

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #20

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - EYE OF THE STORM (2022) #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #85

WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW (2021) #1

X-MEN LEGENDS (2021) #10

New Collections

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION: DARKER THAN SCARLET (2022) #0

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 7: LOCKDOWN (2022) #0

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 11: APOCRYPHA (2022) #0

INFINITY WAR (2019) #0

SHANG-CHI BY GENE LUEN YANG VOL. 2: SHANG-CHI VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE (2021) #0

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 3 - WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS (2021) #0

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA (2022) #1

X OF SWORDS TPB (2021) #1

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75

ETERNALS: CELESTIA #1

DEFENDERS #3

DARK AGES #2

EXCALIBUR #24

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

AVENGERS: TECH-ON #3

CAPTAIN MARVEL #33

CHAMPIONS #10

HELLIONS #16

NEW MUTANTS #22

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #17

