Strange Days Ahead

In the wake of STRANGE #1, we summoned writer Jed MacKay and artist Marcelo Ferreira for a conference about Clea and the dangerous new status quo sprouting up around her, plus inquiries on Wong, Doctor Doom, the mysterious Harvestman and much more!

When did you come on board for this project, Jed?

JED MACKAY: I came on board for DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE when I was looking for a new job. I'd cleared a few projects off my plate and had to find something new to fill my schedule. I'd just finished writing the Doctor Strange section in our BLACK CAT (2020) “King in Black” event arc, and thought it would be fun to work with the Sorcerer Supreme given that there was no currently running series or announcement of a new one. I emailed [Editor] Darren [Shan] and got the okay—only to be told that we were going to kill Doctor Strange! And then after that, our plans dovetailed into what would become STRANGE #1!

Marcelo, how did you join up and what was already in place when you came onto the project?

MARCELO FERREIRA: I think it all started back when I did [one-shot] DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: SPIDER-MAN with Jed. That is when we worked together for the first time. I had just finished my run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) when I got invited to do that issue, which ended up being a great experience. And after that I got invited by Darren Shan for some more Doctor Strange, an ongoing series. Only this time I learned that it was Clea who was taking the mantle, and the title would be STRANGE. I said “yes” immediately, because working with Jed previously was such a great experience, and the premise of STRANGE sounded really exciting!

How early in the process for DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE was Clea taking over discussed?

JED MACKAY: It wasn't until later in the process that we settled on what we wanted to do at the end of the series; we had left it somewhat open, with plans for different directions depending on what we decided. However, once we began to talk about what our options were, it became pretty clear that Clea as Sorcerer Supreme was the most exciting avenue that we had open to us and went with that.

Why does Clea as Sorcerer Supreme make for such an interesting premise with this new series?

JED MACKAY: Clea is a longtime Doctor Strange supporting character, but she's had little opportunity to shine on her own, and I find it a very interesting thing when a character that is most frequently a supporting member of the cast is permitted to take the entire spotlight (see Black Cat, Taskmaster, etc). Clea's interesting to me in that she's not human; she certainly looks it, and has certainly acted like it, but in reality there's a remove between her and the rest of the world that has been interesting to explore.