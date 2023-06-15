Josh Trujillo Reflects on All Things Aaron Fischer and ‘Love Unlimited’

Marvel.com: In Chapter 5, Aaron gained some abilities at the Alchemax powerplant, becoming what would later be described as a “living shield.” How did you arrive at the decision to give Aaron powers?



Aaron stood out to me from Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson because he doesn’t have a super suit, and he doesn’t have any powers. You don’t need super-powers to be a hero, and I think Aaron and all the Captain American Network have proven that already. However, in plotting a path forward for the character I thought it was important to give him a bit of an upgrade. I wanted him to hold his own against the kinds of threats that Steve, Sam, and the Avengers face.



I want Aaron to be a player in the greater Marvel Universe, so my editors and I thought a lot about what that power would be. It’s really fun to do this, by the way. For me, it made sense to give him a bit of defensive power: You can knock him down, but he’ll hit back even harder! That resonated with me as a queer person. We deal with so much hardship and uncertainty, but we always have the power to rise above it. Aaron was always a protector; this just gives him a better ability to do that.

Marvel.com: This is actually your second arc on the LOVE UNLIMITED Infinity Comic. What did you learn from writing LOVE UNLIMITED: WICCAN AND HULKLING and how did it impact the way you approached writing this story?



Josh Trujillo: There are some funny “inside baseball” things about writing an Infinity comic vs. writing for print, like we can’t do splash pages and are limited by panel count vs. page count. You have to learn how to be more efficient in your storytelling, and I think that’s something I’m learning more and more as I tell stories on this platform.



On a story level, I think the Infinity Comics offer a way to tell more personal stories that maybe wouldn’t make it to print otherwise. All too often, print comics deal with world-shattering crises and Multiverse disruptions, but here we can tell a story with maybe smaller stakes that still resonate with readers in a big way.

Marvel.com: As a queer writer, what would you say is the importance of telling queer stories in genres like Super Hero comics?



Josh Trujillo: Even going back to the first Captain America stories, you see that he’s inspirational, that he’s a defender of the defenseless. Comics have the power to impact real change in this world, by touching peoples’ hearts and inspiring them to work towards something greater than themselves. But not everyone has had the luxury of seeing themselves in these stories.



In the past, queer people haven’t been able to see themselves in mainstream comics; we were forced to deal with “queer coded” characters like Mystique and Destiny from the Claremont X-MEN or whatever. Times have changed for the better, and we can tell more sophisticated, more nuanced stories that speak directly to our community. It’s huge that Marvel is giving queer creators a platform, to say that we can be heroes too.

Marvel.com: Where would you like to see Aaron next? What kind of stories would you like to see him in?



Josh Trujillo: I’d like to see him everywhere! Seriously, I think he’s a cool dude that should pop up all over the Marvel Universe (Multiverse??). Aaron’s heart and his sense of justice should always be at the forefront of Aaron Fischer comics, but that doesn’t mean they always have to be so heavy.



I want to see him in funny, sweet stories where he’s exploring his new powers. I want to see him in big Super Hero action. I want to see him kiss a lot of boys! And I want the world to see him for the true hero that he is.