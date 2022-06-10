Judgment Day Is Coming as the Eternals Tease Their Plans for the X-Men

Next month, Krakoa braces itself for war when mutantkind is targeted by the Eternals! Do the Avengers stand a chance at preventing an apocalyptic conflict from erupting across the Marvel Universe? Find out in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, the latest Marvel Comics crossover event launching this summer.

Written by Kieron Gillen and drawn by Valerio Schiti, the epic saga will deliver thrilling payoffs to recent events in AVENGERS, X-MEN, and ETERNALS titles. Fans got their first glimpse in this year’s FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: JUDGMENT DAY and can get the full scope of the Eternals’ destructive plan in A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT, a special prelude issue by Gillen and Pasqual Ferry.

Eternals know that the mutants have conquered death. But what are they going to do about it? The oldest immortals on Earth size up the newest, and the doomsday clock starts to tick toward Judgment Day…

"The Eternals are the aggressors here,” Gillen explained to Popverse in a recent interview. “This is the Eternals about to go to war. You get to see the prime Eternals building their armories, working out how they're going to kill people, various plans and kidnappings, and the good Eternals perhaps being a bit more lost. It's preparation for war. That's what it is."

"I think that's the best way of describing it, as well as being also a really good restatement of what's going on in the Eternals," he added. "Because if you haven't read issues one to 12, this is like, 'OK, I don't know anything about Eternals. I don't know, why would [they] be going to war? Who are they even?' It's that as well. This is the preparation of the war happening and everything you need to know going in."