July 13's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week's comics will continue to build to JUDGMENT DAY with Kieron Gillen and Michele Bandini's IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #4. After all, Emma Frost will do anything to protect the children, including the metaphorical child that is the Hellfire Gala. Last year's was a fantastic success. She would not like it if someone ruined the second. She would not like it at all. Then, in A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT (2022) #1, the Eternals have learned that the mutants have conquered death. But what are they going to do about it? The oldest immortals on Earth eye up the newest, and the doomsday clock starts to tick toward Judgment Day.

In addition to the lead up to JUDGMENT DAY, the Man Without Fear will launch an all-new era in DAREDEVIL (2022) #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Rafael De Latorre, and Marco Checchetto. After the shocking events of DEVIL'S REIGN, what is left of Daredevil? Who lived, who died, and who is left to pick up the pieces? Find out in this explosive beginning of an all new era for Hell's Kitchen's guardian devil, and the most important DAREDEVIL issue of the year (until next month)!

Not to be outdone, Jessica Jones will headline her own new series in Gail Simone and Phil Noto's THE VARIANTS (2022) #1, where a routine investigation leads her to encounter other incarnations of herself from across the Multiverse. Can Jessica get along with herself? Will she want to kill her other selves? And will seeing the lives she could have led drive her into a self-destructive spiral? This is what happens when you meet…the Variants!

Prepare for Judgment Day, enter Daredevil's explosive new era, meet Jessica Jones' variants, and more by picking up the latest titles this week!

New Comics

New Collections

Marvel Unlimited

