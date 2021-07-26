Comics
Published July 26, 2021

July 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

'Cable'! 'Star Wars'! 'Wolverine'! And so much more!

by Marvel

Don't drop out and cop out, cognoscente—read these comic-mags at your lovable LCS this Wednesday!

Cable

Nineteen new narratives are arriving at your five-and-dime this week, True Believers! That's right: 19! Among them, AMAZING FANTASY #1 inspires awe! BETA RAY BILL beckons! CABLE #12 calls! DAREDEVIL #32 delivers delights! FANTASTIC FOUR never falters! WOLVERINE #14 wins! And by the Hoary Hosts of Hoggoth, that's not even half of 'em!

From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics  

  • AMAZING FANTASY #1
  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71
  • AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #5
  • BETA RAY BILL #5
  • BLACK CAT #8
  • BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #5
  • BLACK WIDOW #9
  • CABLE #12             
  • DAREDEVIL #32
  • ETERNALS #6
  • FANTASTIC FOUR #34
  • THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4
  • S.W.O.R.D. #7
  • SHANG-CHI #3
  • STAR WARS #15
  • STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #7
  • SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1
  • THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2
  • WOLVERINE #14 

New Collections

  • CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: THE CAPTAIN                      
  • CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS - THE CURSE OF THE GOLDEN SKULL
  • FANTASTIC FOUR: HEROES RETURN - THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3                            
  • GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: TRIBUTE TO WEIN & COCKRUM GALLERY EDITION              
  • KING IN BLACK: AVENGERS                       
  • KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE                           
  • KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS                       
  • REIGN OF X VOL. 2         
  • CIVIL WAR COMPANION                           
  • X-MEN VIGNETTES VOL. 1                         
  • X-MEN VIGNETTES VOL. 2                         
  • X-MEN: CHILDREN OF THE ATOM            

Marvel Unlimited

  • ALIEN 2 
  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 64 
  • AVENGERS 45 
  • BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE 2 
  • CAPTAIN MARVEL 28 
  • CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 2 
  • CHAMPIONS 6 
  • ETERNALS 4 
  • S.W.O.R.D. 5 
  • SPIDER-WOMAN 11 
  • STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 9 
  • THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES 1 
  • THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN 2
  • WAY OF X 1 
  • WOMEN OF MARVEL 1 
  • X-FORCE 19

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now! 

Comics

Black Widow, Yelena Belova, and More Go Up Against a New Villain in 'Black Widow' #12

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Thor's Stormbreaker

Comics

Journey Across the Timestream and Beyond in New 'Kang the Conqueror' #1 Covers

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Heroic Menu Pairings at Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

