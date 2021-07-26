July 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Nineteen new narratives are arriving at your five-and-dime this week, True Believers! That's right: 19! Among them, AMAZING FANTASY #1 inspires awe! BETA RAY BILL beckons! CABLE #12 calls! DAREDEVIL #32 delivers delights! FANTASTIC FOUR never falters! WOLVERINE #14 wins! And by the Hoary Hosts of Hoggoth, that's not even half of 'em!

From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

AMAZING FANTASY #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #5

BETA RAY BILL #5

BLACK CAT #8

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #5

BLACK WIDOW #9

CABLE #12

DAREDEVIL #32

ETERNALS #6

FANTASTIC FOUR #34

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4

S.W.O.R.D. #7

SHANG-CHI #3

STAR WARS #15

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #7

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2

WOLVERINE #14

New Collections

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: THE CAPTAIN

CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS - THE CURSE OF THE GOLDEN SKULL

FANTASTIC FOUR: HEROES RETURN - THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: TRIBUTE TO WEIN & COCKRUM GALLERY EDITION

KING IN BLACK: AVENGERS

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS

REIGN OF X VOL. 2

CIVIL WAR COMPANION

X-MEN VIGNETTES VOL. 1

X-MEN VIGNETTES VOL. 2

X-MEN: CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

Marvel Unlimited

ALIEN 2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 64

AVENGERS 45

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE 2

CAPTAIN MARVEL 28

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 2

CHAMPIONS 6

ETERNALS 4

S.W.O.R.D. 5

SPIDER-WOMAN 11

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 9

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES 1

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN 2

WAY OF X 1

WOMEN OF MARVEL 1

X-FORCE 19

