June 14's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week, celebrate Pride the Marvel way with MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE (2023) #1! Get the scoop on DARK X-MEN with an action-packed story by Steve Foxe! Then, Stephanie Williams introduces a brand-new character in Pride tradition! The 2021 and 2022 character debuts of Somnus and Escapade sent shock waves through Krakoa—you will not want to miss the opening gamut here. Fans from every arc of the rainbow will love this anthology, and True Believers everywhere know if they want to see the future of Marvel Comics...they better be reading MARVEL'S VOICES. The groundbreaking anthology series continues with more panache than ever!

Then, don't miss the final issue of Kelly Thompson's historic CAPTAIN MARVEL run with CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #50! It has been an impossible journey—one that's taken Carol Danvers across time and space and pitted her against enemies new and old. Superstar writer Kelly Thompson has run Marvel's premier heroine through the gauntlet, and now the boss of space burns brighter than ever. No one believed she would get this far. But that's the power of Captain Marvel and her Carol Corps: They will never give up. Higher, further, faster—to the very end. Do not miss this capstone to a record-breaking run as Thompson puts her final fingerprints on Earth's Mightiest Hero!

Likewise, CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR comes to an end with CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR OMEGA (2023) #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Tochi Onyebuchi, and Carlos Magno. White Wolf has unleashed an army of Dimension Z monsters upon our world as a declaration of global war, and Team Cap's only hope to stop it is to take him down for good. Meanwhile, Bucky Barnes deploys his final chess piece—Ian Rogers himself—to turn the situation in his favor. Lifelong friends battle alongside mortal enemies—and change the trajectory of their lives—in this stunning conclusion!

Meanwhile, CARNAGE REIGNS continues in Alex Paknadel and Francesco Manna's CARNAGE (2022) #14. As Cletus Kasady's hunger has grown, so has his ambition...with a certain wall-crawling hero dead in his wake.

Just in time for his big role on the silver screen, Spider-Man: India returns for his first miniseries in almost twenty years! In SPIDER-MAN: INDIA (2023) #1 by Nikesh Shukla and Abhishek Malsuni, Pavitr Prabhakar is back, fresh from "The End of the Spider-Verse" in his own universe's Mumbai. But things aren't exactly simple. There's a science professor promising results, activating people's "lizard brain" along with a ruthless businessman who may be more than he seems… Don't miss the break-out Spider-Character of 2023!

Celebrate Pride, discover Black Panther's new status quo, witness the conclusion to Kelly Thompson's historic CAPTAIN MARVEL run, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

BLACK PANTHER (2023) #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR OMEGA (2023) #1

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #50

CARNAGE (2022) #14

CLOBBERIN' TIME (2023) #4

COSMIC GHOST RIDER (2023) #4

DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #4

EXTREME VENOMVERSE (2023) #3

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE (2023) #1

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #24

PLANET OF THE APES (2023) #3

ROGUE & GAMBIT (2023) #4

SON OF ORIGINS OF MARVEL COMICS: MARVEL TALES (2023) #1

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES (2023) #4

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA (2023) #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #35

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS (2023) #5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #27

THE X-CELLENT (2023) #4

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II (2023) #4

WOLVERINE (2020) #34

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS (2023) #4

X-MEN RED (2022) #12

New Collections

BLACK PANTHER BY JOHN RIDLEY VOL. 3: ALL THIS AND THE WORLD, TOO TPB

LOKI: GOD OF STORIES OMNIBUS HC YILDIRIM COVER

MURDERWORLD TPB

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC OPENA COVER [NEW PRINTING]

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC ROMITA JR. COVER

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 5 TPB

X-FORCE EPIC COLLECTION: ARMAGEDDON NOW TPB

Marvel Unlimited

AVENGERS (2018) #66

BLACK PANTHER (2021) #15

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE (2023) #2

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #5

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT (2022) #4

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #21

NIGHTCRAWLERS (2023) #2

PREDATOR (2023) #1

SCARLET WITCH (2023) #3

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT (2023) #2

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #32

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS (2023) #2

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2022) #6

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #21

X-23: FACSIMILE EDITION (2023) #1

X-MEN (2021) #20

