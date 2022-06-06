June 8's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meanwhile, in JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #1 by Torunn Gronbekk and Michael Dowling, Jane Foster fears the worst has happened to Thor when Mjolnir comes crashing through her apartment window. As Asgard's greatest enemies, including Hela, Ulik the Troll, and Enchantress, mount an assault on the Golden Realm, Jane must find Thor and save Asgard ⁠— even if that means she must once again risk her life to become Thor herself.

As Jane grapples with her decision to take up the hammer again, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will learn something new about Tombstone in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 ⁠— and neither you, nor Spider-Man, will ever forget it. Then, Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch promise to give you the moment you’ve been waiting for in VENOM #8, which will provide a few answers about Eddie Brock, the original Venom, while his son Dylan fulfills his destiny as the new Venom.

Over on Krakoa, astral plane wheeler-dealer Mother Righteous will offer Legion an unholy deal in LEGION OF X #1, even as the Skinjacker grows ever bolder and Nightcrawler and Weaponless Zsen find themselves otherwise engaged. Steve Orlando and Eleonora Carlini's MARAUDERS #3 will also put the titular team in peril after they are taken as prisoners by the Kin Crimson, a secret society stretching back billions of years, who outrank even the Shi’ar Majestrix…or so they think. But Captain Pryde and the Marauders aren’t giving up, not with the Shi’ar holding the last survivors of mutantkind’s first generation hostage. With the weight of history looming like a nuclear threat, Kate Pryde must convince Xandra to side with mutantkind against her kingdom.

In SAVAGE AVENGERS #2, Conan will seek out a team of Marvel's most savage super heroes to help him withstand the dangers of the Hyborian Age, as well as the cybernetic soldier stalking Conan across the timestream: Deathlok the Destroyer. While Conan beats back the deadly enemies of his age, Thor's battle with Hulk will continue into THOR #26, Part Four of "Banner of War," where Iron Man's interference will cause more harm than good and our two rivals face shocking changes that will alter the stakes of the battle.

Join Jane's mission to find Thor, witness Mother Righteous' unholy deal with Legion, travel to the distant past with the Savage Avengers and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

