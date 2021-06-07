June 9's New Marvel Comics: The Full List
Return to the Hellfire Gala! Reenter 'Heroes Reborn'! Preview all of this week's new comics, collections, and more right here!
Return to the raucous realm of HEROES REBORN! See what's happening with ol' Shellhead in the pages of IRON MAN! Snag three—yes, three!—separate spectacular Spidey stories! Get your dancin' shoes on and head back to the Hellfire Gala with EXCALIBUR and X-MEN! And so much more! From floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!
New Comics
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 68 2018
- CHILDREN OF THE ATOM 4 2021
- CONAN THE BARBARIAN 22 2019
- EXCALIBUR 21 2019
- HEROES REBORN 6 2021
- HEROES REBORN: NIGHT-GWEN 1 2021
- HEROES REBORN: SQUADRON SAVAGE 1 2021
- IRON MAN 9 2020
- SPIDER-MAN: THE SPIDER'S SHADOW 3 2021
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 13 2020
- STRANGE ACADEMY 11 2020
- W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN 1 2021
- X-MEN 21 2019
New Collections
- BLACK CAT VOL. 4: QUEEN IN BLACK
- IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 9: THE WEAKEST ONE THERE IS
- MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1 - WITH GREAT POWER…
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 2 - TARGET VALANCE
- THE MARVEL ART OF GEORGE PEREZ
- THOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE FINAL GAUNTLET
- PULSE VOL. 1: THIN AIR
- PULSE VOL. 2: SECRET WAR
- THANOS: EPIPHANY
- THANOS: SAMARITAN
Marvel Unlimited
- AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA 1
- AVENGERS 43
- AVENGERS MECH STRIKE 2
- DEMON DAYS: X-MEN 1
- HELLIONS 10
- KING IN BLACK HANDBOOK 1
- KING IN BLACK: CAPTAIN AMERICA 1
- KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE 3
- KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS 3
- KING IN BLACK: WICCAN AND HULKING 1
- MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL 1
- POWER PACK 4
- RUNAWAYS 34
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 3
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
