Ka-Zar Returns More Powerful Than Ever in New Series

The alien Cotati murdered him. The Savage Land brought him back. Lord Plunder has returned—with a vastly new perspective! Now united with Shanna the She-Devil in a mystical merging of life energies, Ka-Zar has new abilities, new needs...and new enemies. An ancient evil has surfaced in the Savage Land—one that is rapidly reshaping the forgotten world and its inhabitants. Ka-Zar and Shanna must fight together to protect their home and family! But their son Matthew has plans of his own…

"KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND is the book I’ve always wanted to write,” Thompson said. “It’s an absolute dream-come-true to take a character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and propel them into the modern Marvel universe with a whole host of horrifying new powers! It’s been years since Ka-Zar had his own series and we wanted to mark the occasion with an evolution that channels something like IMMORTAL HULK but with a distinct throwback to the old adventure pulps that inspired the character’s creation 65 years ago. I’m in awe of our team. Germán Garcia is delivering mind-blowing work that channels the best of Jack Kirby. I’ve literally gasped at multiple pages in each issue. Then we have the gorgeous colors by Mat Lopes that feel organic and ethereal. We’re all under the leadership of our brilliant editor Sarah Brunstad who's expertly guided the vision of this ambitious book from day one. Together we’ve created a story that’s epic, personal, and terrifying. One that’s going to change Ka-Zar and the Savage Land forever!"