The Best Cats in Marvel Comics
To celebrate the return of Infinity Comics series ‘Marvel Meow,’ we’ve tried to herd the fearless felines—and Flerken?!—that bring cattitude to the Marvel Universe.
The Marvel Universe contains a wide range of characters from the animal kingdom. Dogs, birds, and even more exotic critters like sharks, land sharks, dragons, and dinosaurs! But today, the spotlight is on a particular four-legged phenom: cats!
With the return of Infinity Comics series MARVEL MEOW (2022) on the Marvel Unlimited app, we’re herding up (or attempting to herd) some of the coolest cats to ever grace the pages of Marvel Comics! Want even more fierce felines? Read MARVEL MEOW by Nao Fuji today!
CHEWIE
- First appearance: GIANT-SIZE MS. MARVEL (2006) #1
- Likes: Carol Danvers, treats
- Dislikes: Rocket Raccoon
Named “Chewie” because of her resemblance to Chewbacca, Chewie is Captain Marvel’s best friend. This little bundle of fur may look like a regular housecat, but she’s not! Chewie’s species, Flerken, are aliens that look like domesticated Earth cats but possess human intellect and have mastered interdimensional travel. Oh, and did we mention that she has a tentacle mouth and at one point laid 117(!) eggs?
LIHO
- First appearance: BLACK WIDOW (2014) #1
- Likes: Natasha Romanoff
- Dislikes: Dogs
A black cat for Black Widow! Once a stray living in Little Ukraine, Liho caught the attention (and the heart, though she’d never outwardly admit it) of one of the world’s greatest spies, Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow. The super-spy gave the little black cat the name “Liho,” or “misfortune.” But is she that unfortunate considering she was adopted by one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?
ALPINE
- First appearance: WINTER SOLDIER (2018) #1
- Likes: Bucky Barnes
- Dislikes: Not being around Bucky
A white cat, Alpine was adopted by Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier. She acts as a calming presence to Bucky, as his life is the exact opposite. In MARVEL MEOW, Alpine enjoys play dates with Chewie and Liho and stopping Black Cat’s naughty cats from stealing!
DR. SHAPIRO
- First appearance: TONY STARK: IRON MAN (2018) #1
- Likes: Compliments on his intelligence, milk
- Dislikes: Being underestimated
Ever met a cat with a doctorate in superhuman biology? Well, Dr. Shapiro is the first! He worked at Stark Unlimited and wore a collar to speak with his coworkers. Fun fact: he has his own set of battle armor, so don’t get on his bad side!
HAIRBALL
- First appearance: SPEEDBALL (1988) #1
- Likes: Not being stressed out by Ms. Lion
- Dislikes: Water
Niels was just an ordinary cat, but after he was hit with “kinetic energy bubbles,” his life was forever changed! It wasn’t until LOCKJAW AND THE PET AVENGERS (2009) #1 that he became a Pet Avenger. He and other super-pets (Throg, Redwing, Lockheed, to name a few) were tasked with finding the Infinity Gems. He took inspiration from his owner, Speedball, for his hero name, Hairball.
STEVEN MOUSER
- First appearance: MARVEL TAILS STARRING PETER PORKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-HAM (1983) #1
- Likes: Justice
- Dislikes: Disappointing J. Jonah Jackal
Steven was an anthropomorphic cat reporter at the Daily Beagle, along with photographer Peter Porker AKA Spider-Ham. He had the same attributes as his human counterpart, Steve Rogers, but on Earth-8311 was referred to as “Captain Americat.” In SPIDER-HAM (2019) #1, he was part of the Sca-Vengers and fought with other heroes to take down the evil Moletron (mole Ultron).
LUPIN, RAFFLES, AND SIMON
- First appearance: BLACK CAT (2019) #1
- Likes: Stealing expensive goods, mischief
- Dislikes: Dogs
This trio of rascals make up cat burglar Black Cat’s “Purrfect Purrloiners.” Don’t let their big eyes and gooey cuteness fool you—these felonious felines won’t just steal your heart but your valuables as well!
IRENE
- First appearance: BLACK CAT (2019) #2
- Likes: Attention
- Dislikes: Dogs
Mentioned in BLACK CAT #1, Irene is also part of Felicia Hardy’s “Purrfect Purrloiners.” She, like the other Purrloiners, could sense something wrong from a rat (controlled by Carnage) that was in Black Cat’s apartment. She also has a fabulous fashion sense, as seen in MARVEL MEOW #2 when she rocked Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation and the Eye of Agamotto. Talk about looks for the catwalk!
ZABU
- First appearance: UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #10
- Likes: Ka-Zar
- Dislikes: Intruders
The biggest cat on this list, and a Pet Avenger, Zabu is the last known living saber-toothed tiger. He dwells in the Savage Land and is the loyal companion to Ka-Zar, an ally of the X-Men. With his heightened sense of hearing and smell (and ginormous teeth and claws), Zabu makes the perfect tracker and protector.
LOKI (DISGUISED AS “CAT THOR”)
- First appearance: UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL (2015A) #8
- Likes: Chaos and general disorder, teasing Thor
- Dislikes: Following the rules
Wait a second, Loki isn’t a cat! You’re right, but at the request of Squirrel Girl’s BFF, Nancy Whitehead, the trickster god of Asgard transformed his head into a cat while wearing Thor’s helmet. He also had his own version of Mjolnir called “Mewnir.” Loki would never give up the chance to annoy Thor!
ACTUAL CAT LOKI
- First appearance: MARVEL MEOW INFINITY COMIC (2022) #7
- Likes: Praise, treats, head pats
- Dislikes: Jeff the Land Shark, bath time
“Cat Thor” was only a blueprint for what Loki would do in the future. In the current run of MARVEL MEOW, he fully transformed into a cat—paws and all. He was unrecognizable to the Avengers and was appreciated by them all. However, the Avengers’ pets, who also didn’t recognize him, feel a bit differently.
OLIVER, LUCIFER, AND FIGARO
- First appearance: ASTONISHING X-MEN (2004) #62
- Likes: Independence, Gambit and Rogue
- Dislikes: Guests
Originally intended to be Sabretooth’s snack (yikes!), these pawsome pals were saved by none other than Mystique. After a “slight” tussle at Gambit’s apartment, Mystique gifted the cats to him. Instead of being annoyed by Mystique’s actions, Gambit adopted Oliver, Lucifer, and Figaro, officially named in MR. AND MRS. X (2018) #5. The trio were not fond of guests but fell for Rogue when they first met her; she reciprocated when she adopted them after marrying Gambit. How sweet!
