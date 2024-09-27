Meet Kaine, Spider-Man's Violent Clone Turned Antihero

Across his history in the Marvel Universe, Spider-Man has faced quite a few clones—including a few clones of himself! But not all clones are created equal. The most fearsome clone to stem from Peter Parker's DNA, Kaine suffers from severe cellular degradation, which also fuels his heightened powers.

Since his tumultuous debut, Kaine has progressed from a vengeful murderer to a reluctant antihero. To this day, he alternates between friend and foe for Spider-Man and his amazing friends.

In CHASM: CURSE OF KAINE (2024), Kaine once again finds himself on a collision course with his fellow Peter Parker clone Ben Reilly. Let's take a closer look at Kaine's history in the Marvel Universe, as well as his complicated morality and search for redemption.