Kang the Conqueror Across the Decades

Since his introduction in the ’60s, Kang the Conqueror has become one of the Marvel Universe’s most dangerous and powerful villains. On numerous occasions, the man once known as Nathaniel Richards has proved himself more than a match for entire teams of Super Heroes. As a result, each decade of Kang has brought with it at least one iconic story. Here are some of the best and most important Kang the Conqueror stories from across the decades.

’60s: Kang the Conqueror Makes His Marvel Debut

Although a version of Richards called Rama-Tut initially debuted in the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #19, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s AVENGERS (1963) #8 marked the first proper appearance of Kang the Conqueror, the most enduring version of the character. In AVENGERS #8, Kang arrived on Earth and immediately tried to conquer the world. The Avengers opposed the villain and came shockingly close to losing. In the end, they were only able to just eke out a victory against Kang.

That first story is, in many ways, a template for many of Kang’s other appearances. AVENGERS #8 showed that Kang’s advanced technology and understanding of the timeline made him a particularly dangerous opponent. However, like in that first story, his failures often stem from underestimating his enemies. Kang’s defeat at the hands of the Avengers also wounded his pride and kicked off a longstanding grudge against the team that motivated his actions in many subsequent stories.