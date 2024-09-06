Kitty Pryde & Emma Frost's Complicated Relationship, Explained

THE FALL OF KRAKOA… AND THE RISE FROM THE ASHES

Despite the X-Men's best efforts, the mutant paradise of Krakoa did not last. In a devastating attack by the anti-mutant organization, Orchis killed and captured several X-Men and banished almost all of Krakoa's mutant residents off-world. In the aftermath of the attack, Frost and Pryde became two of the last remaining X-Men leaders on Earth.



Seeking revenge, Pryde drew on her lethal martial arts training with the evil Ogun and portal dropped into an Orchis base, brutally killing several Orchis agents. In X-MEN (2021) #25 by Gerry Duggan and Stefano Caselli, Pryde reassumed her old codename, Shadowkat.



Meanwhile, a disguised Emma Frost organized the X-Men's remaining members and resources into an underground resistance. While she expressed concern over Pryde's violent new outlook, the pair joined forces to fight Orchis.



With Orchis defeated, Pryde stepped away from the X-Men. Unable to process her violent actions as Shadowkat, Pryde tried retreating to a normal civilian life as a bartender in Chicago. She even took on her old nickname, Kitty, once more.



Kitty Pryde now wants nothing to do with her past, but she may not have a say in the matter. With new young mutants across the Midwest in need of guidance, Pryde finds herself back in her old shoes and on a collision course with Emma Frost in EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN (2024) by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero.