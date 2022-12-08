Comics
Published December 8, 2022

Long Story Short: Secret Invasion, Explained

What really happened when the Skrulls infiltrated Earth and its heroes?

by Robyn Belt

Wait a second—the Skrulls once successfully took over the ranks of Marvel’s top heroes? And it all started with hypnotized cows?!

The Secret Invasion Was Caused By Hypnotized Cows?! | Long Story Short

A new episode of Marvel’s Long Story Short takes you deep inside the Skrull’s most sinister mission to date: SECRET INVASION, the 2008 blockbuster event that saw the Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and just about every Marvel hero question their identities following an insidious Skrull takeover! Who was an actual hero and who was a perfect alien doppelganger? Find out for yourself!

After your recap, dig into the complete SECRET INVASION event on Marvel Unlimited.

SECRET INVASION (2008) #1
SECRET INVASION (2008) #1

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for the next Long Story Short!

Secret Invasion, Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, Luke Cage, Iron Man (Tony Stark), Elektra (Elektra Natchios), Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew), Queen Veranke, Skrulls, Wolverine (James Howlett)

