Long Story Short: Secret Invasion, Explained
What really happened when the Skrulls infiltrated Earth and its heroes?
Wait a second—the Skrulls once successfully took over the ranks of Marvel’s top heroes? And it all started with hypnotized cows?!
A new episode of Marvel’s Long Story Short takes you deep inside the Skrull’s most sinister mission to date: SECRET INVASION, the 2008 blockbuster event that saw the Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and just about every Marvel hero question their identities following an insidious Skrull takeover! Who was an actual hero and who was a perfect alien doppelganger? Find out for yourself!
After your recap, dig into the complete SECRET INVASION event on Marvel Unlimited.
