Comics
Published February 15, 2022

Creator Declan Shalvey Kicks Off a New Story Arc in Anthology Series ‘X-Men Unlimited’

Wolverine takes action, and names, in Infinity Comic ‘X-Men Unlimited’ #22, now on the Marvel Unlimited app.

by Robyn Belt

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics. Download our supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today!

New on the Marvel Unlimited app!

Declan Shalvey returns to Infinity Comics series X-MEN UNLIMTED to continue the tale he and Jonathan Hickman began in the “Latitude” arc! Wolverine swore he would rescue the mutant that A.I.M. kidnapped from the S.W.O.R.D. station... and he’s finally got the info he needs to make good on that promise in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #22!

Wolverine kicks off his mission to rescue a missing mutant.
Script and art by Declan Shalvey.

“This new story follows directly from the initial ‘Latitude’ story I did with Jonathan Hickman a few months back,” says creator Declan Shalvey. “In ‘Longitude’ we catch up with Logan as he searches for the last missing mutant and he has recruited some fellow Krakoans to get to the bottom of this.”

Strong Guy gives Wolverine a "Fastball Special."

For Shalvey, stepping into a dual creator role offered a unique frame of mind. “Getting to take all the reins on an X-Men story like this is a rare opportunity that I relished. From a writer/artist perspective, there's a lot to play with in taking advantage of the [vertical] format, and getting to pick and choose characters from the wide X-Men cast was like being a kid all over again.”

Strong Guy and Wolverine vow to safe a mutant from the clutches of A.I.M.

Kick off the four-part “Longitude” story in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #22 on the Marvel Unlimited app now, and stay tuned for new chapters every Monday! This storyline will conclude in issue #25.

Want to read the complete Infinity Comics lineup? Join Marvel Unlimited today for access to these exclusive, in-universe stories as told by Marvel’s top creators.

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans and let us know what you’re reading! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Big Game Trailer is Here

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

New 'Moon Knight' Spot and Poster Debut During the Big Game

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Embrace the Chaos with a New ‘Moon Knight’ Cover on Empire Magazine

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Redeeming Justice … Like Lightning! The All-New Thunderbolts!

Culture & Lifestyle

'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Nic Stone

In this article: Marvel Unlimited, Infinity Comics, Wolverine (James Howlett), X-Men, Strong Guy, A.I.M.

Related

Comics

Judgment Day Approaches and a Major New Player Emerges As Destiny Of X Continues To Reshape Mutantkind

Check out covers and learn more about the what’s to come in your favorite X-Men titles this May!

1 day ago

Podcasts

Tune Into the First Episode of ‘The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther’ Podcast

Revisit the Black Panther’s Fantastic Four origins and earliest stint as an Avenger with host Nic Stone, and guests Roy Thomas, John Jennings, Ben Saunders, and Stephanie Williams.

1 day ago

Comics

Fun Facts: Marvel Love Stories

Test your knowledge of Marvel romance this Valentine’s Day!

1 day ago

Comics

New Infinity Comics This Week

Read the acclaimed ‘Spider-Men’ (2012) in vertical format! Recap the other new Infinity comics now available on the Marvel Unlimited app.

3 days ago