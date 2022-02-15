Creator Declan Shalvey Kicks Off a New Story Arc in Anthology Series ‘X-Men Unlimited’
Wolverine takes action, and names, in Infinity Comic ‘X-Men Unlimited’ #22, now on the Marvel Unlimited app.
Declan Shalvey returns to Infinity Comics series X-MEN UNLIMTED to continue the tale he and Jonathan Hickman began in the “Latitude” arc! Wolverine swore he would rescue the mutant that A.I.M. kidnapped from the S.W.O.R.D. station... and he’s finally got the info he needs to make good on that promise in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #22!
“This new story follows directly from the initial ‘Latitude’ story I did with Jonathan Hickman a few months back,” says creator Declan Shalvey. “In ‘Longitude’ we catch up with Logan as he searches for the last missing mutant and he has recruited some fellow Krakoans to get to the bottom of this.”
For Shalvey, stepping into a dual creator role offered a unique frame of mind. “Getting to take all the reins on an X-Men story like this is a rare opportunity that I relished. From a writer/artist perspective, there's a lot to play with in taking advantage of the [vertical] format, and getting to pick and choose characters from the wide X-Men cast was like being a kid all over again.”
Kick off the four-part “Longitude” story in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #22 on the Marvel Unlimited app now, and stay tuned for new chapters every Monday! This storyline will conclude in issue #25.
