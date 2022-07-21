Comics
Published July 21, 2022

Teen Synthezoid Viv Vision Learns About the Human Emotion of Love

Viv stars in an all-new story arc by Marieke Nijkamp and Federico Sabbatini in romance anthology series ‘Love Unlimited.’

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Teen synthezoid—and daughter of the VisionViv Vision may see her unlucky streak in love turn around in LOVE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #7! From creators Marieke Nijkamp, Federico Sabbatini, and Martina Fari comes the latest arc in the romance anthology series exclusive to the vertical Infinity Comics format.

Announcement Image

Now, Viv Vision will be swept along on the world’s strangest first date by a cute hacktivist named CJ. There’s just one problem—CJ has no idea who Viv really is!

Preview the first chapter of this six-part story arc now, and stay tuned each Thursday for the latest LOVE UNLIMITED issues exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app!

Viv Vision is caught moping by a Champions friend.
Viv Vision is caught moping by a Champions friend.
Viv Vision is caught moping by a Champions friend.
Viv Vision is caught moping by a Champions friend.
Viv Vision is caught moping by a Champions friend.

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel Line-Up

