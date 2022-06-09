Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Lineup of Romance Anthology Series ‘Love Unlimited’
Ms. Marvel! Hulkling and Wiccan! Wolverine! And so many more! Follow the love lives of your favorite Marvel characters each Thursday on the Marvel Unlimited app.
Romance and heartbreak! Tension and drama! Angst and elation! LOVE UNLIMITED has it all!
New on the Marvel Unlimited app in the exclusive Infinity Comics format: As announced exclusively by The Beat, Marvel Unlimited app readers will fall head over heels for LOVE UNLIMITED! This new, weekly anthology series will dive deep into the lives and loves of some of Marvel’s most swoon-worthy characters and relationships. From the delightfully dreamy to the spectacularly sultry, LOVE UNLIMITED has a story for everyone. And it all begins with a six-part arc starring the magnificent Ms. Marvel and Pakistan’s #1 hero Red Dagger!
Check out the first issue of LOVE UNLIMITED: MS. MARVEL & RED DAGGER on the Marvel Unlimited app, come back for new issues each Thursday, and get a sneak peek at the future of LOVE UNLIMITED with its upcoming story arcs and creative teams!
MS. MARVEL & RED DAGGER (ISSUE #1 ON THE APP NOW!)
By Nadia Shammas and Natacha Bustos! Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger have shared a kiss…but not their secret identities! When they team up to investigate a series of relic thefts, the chemistry is off the scale. Will they find the courage to take off the masks and give love a chance?
VIV VISION
By Marieke Nijkamp and Federico Sabbatini! Teen synthezoid Viv Vision has been unlucky in love. But when she’s swept along on the world’s strangest first date by a girl who makes her feel like she’s malfunctioning, her fortunes may be about to change…
MILLIE THE SPY
By Stephanie Phillips and Nick Roche! Millie Collins’ ultra-glamorous, jet-setting lifestyle is the perfect cover for S.H.I.E.L.D.’s most recent recruit! But when she butts heads with her new partner, sparks fly in an all-new adventure featuring one of Marvel’s most iconic romantic heroines.
X LOVES OF WOLVERINE
By Sean Kelley McKeever and Diogenes Neves! Wolverine (AKA Logan’s) mutant healing factor has saved his life countless times, but it has never healed his heart! And as Wolverine plunges into perhaps the greatest romance of his long life, he will have to risk it all!
HULKLING & WICCAN
By Josh Trujillo and tokitokoro! Continuing the story from the hit Infinity Comic HULKLING & WICCAN: POSSIBILITIES! Still reeling from an alternate reality where they fell in love with other people, super-powered couple Hulkling and Wiccan are shocked when Hulkling’s alternate-reality ex-boyfriend shows up on their doorstep! And unfortunately for the rattled newlyweds, Goebig the space pirate needs their help badly…
