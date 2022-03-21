March 23's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week, the Marvel Universe is in for a few returns, some reunions and one big reckoning.

In Derek Landy and Angel Unzueta's CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #5, the time for the final showdown has come, but nothing is as it seems. As Captain America and Iron Man race to stop the cataclysm that Veronica Eden has put in motion, they realize that they may have missed a few red flags elsewhere…and an innocent person is about to pay the price.

Pick up CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #5 on March 23 to find out who may (or may not) make the ultimate sacrifice.