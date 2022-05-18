Marvel Comics and Creators Nominated for 2022 Eisner Awards

Earlier today, the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards announced its list of 2022 nominees. Across 32 categories, Marvel Comics titles and talent came away with 16 nominations in categories including Best Continuing Series, Best Limited Series, Best Single Issue/One Shot, and Best Publication for Teens.

Every year, The Eisner Awards recognizes the finest comic books distributed in the United States during a ceremony held during San Diego Comic-Con. This year's winners will be announced on July 22 in a gala awards ceremony.

Check out Marvel's 2022 nominees below: