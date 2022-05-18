Marvel Comics and Creators Nominated for 2022 Eisner Awards
'Immortal Hulk,' 'Strange Academy,' 'It's Jeff' and more—look through the full list of Marvel's Eisner nods!
Earlier today, the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards announced its list of 2022 nominees. Across 32 categories, Marvel Comics titles and talent came away with 16 nominations in categories including Best Continuing Series, Best Limited Series, Best Single Issue/One Shot, and Best Publication for Teens.
Every year, The Eisner Awards recognizes the finest comic books distributed in the United States during a ceremony held during San Diego Comic-Con. This year's winners will be announced on July 22 in a gala awards ceremony.
Check out Marvel's 2022 nominees below:
Best Continuing Series: IMMORTAL HULK by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, and more
Best Single Issue/One-Shot: MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1, edited by Darren Shan (with Kat Gregorowicz)
Best Cover Artist: Alex Ross, BLACK PANTHER, CAPTAIN AMERICA, CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN, IMMORTAL HULK, IRON MAN, THE U.S. OF THE MARVELS
Best Comics-Related Book: FANTASTIC FOUR NO. 1: PANEL BY PANEL by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Chip Kidd, and Geoff Spear (Abrams ComicArts)
Best Publication Design: MARVEL COMICS LIBRARY: SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1: 1962–1964 (TASCHEN) by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, edited by Steve Korté (TASCHEN)
Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books (at least 20 Years Old): MARVEL COMICS LIBRARY: SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1: 1962–1964 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, edited by Steve Korté (TASCHEN) and STERANKO NICK FURY: AGENT OF S.H.I.E.L.D. ARTISAN EDITION, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW)
In addition to these nominations, five Marvel creators have been nominated for their work across the industry, including their Marvel series. Marvel wishes to congratulate the following nominees:
Best Writer: Ram V, VENOM
Best Writer/Artist: Daniel Warren Johnson, BETA RAY BILL: ARGENT STAR
Best Cover Artist: Jen Bartel, Women’s History Month variant covers
Best Coloring: Matt Wilson, ETERNALS, THOR, WOLVERINE
Best Lettering: Clayton Cowles, DAREDEVIL, ETERNALS, KING IN BLACK, STRANGE ACADEMY, VENOM, X-MEN
All professionals in the comic book industry are eligible to vote in the Eisner Awards. The deadline for voting is June 8.
Congratulations to all the nominees!
