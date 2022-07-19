Marvel Comics Celebrates Halloween with Terrifying Stories Starring Moon Knight, Blade, and More in 'Crypt of Shadows' #1

CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1

Written by CHRIS COOPER, AL EWING, DANNY LORE, REBECCA ROANHORSE, ADAM WARREN, CHRIS CONDON & MORE!

Art by KAREN S. DARBOE, GEOFF SHAW, ADAM WARREN, IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA & MORE!

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 10/19

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information about CRYPT OF SHADOWS including story details and creative team announcements. In the meantime, check out the main cover by Leinil Francis Yu and prepare yourself for the most terrifying comic book of the year when CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1 arrives in October!

