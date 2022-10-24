MARVEL Puzzle Quest Celebrates Arcade PVP Day with His Top 5 Comic Appearances
Don't miss out on MARVEL Puzzle Quest's Arcade PVP Day on Tuesday, October 25th!
Game On! When it comes to characters suited for appearances in video games, they don't come much more perfect than Arcade! MARVEL Puzzle Quest celebrates their 9 year anniversary this month, and as one of the newest characters to join the game, Arcade is also set to have is very own PVP Day on Tuesday, October 25th! Check out the full list of anniversary festivities for ways to score additional bonuses before the end of October. In the meantime, we've got a round-up of Arcade's five best stories in comics to illustrate his craziest schemes to date.
A mysterious assassin who has decided to put his vast intellect to work building incredibly detailed death traps, the villain has been tormenting the heroes of the Marvel Universe since 1977. But who is this evil mastermind and what are some of his most iconic schemes? We've got you covered!
5. "Welcome to Murderworld"
MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #65-66
In his debut appearance—written by Chris Claremont and drawn by John Byrne—Arcade gets hired by the European branch of the Maggia to kill Brian Braddock, who just so happens to be staying with Peter Parker in New York City! The two young men meet up as their heroic alter egos, Captain Britain and Spider-Man, just in time to get captured by Arcade and left to fend for themselves in Murder World. This incarnation starts off as a giant pinball machine with the heroes inside the balls and gets even crazier from there.
4. "To Save Arcade?!?"
UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #197
Though the X-Men and Arcade tangled several times before, one of their most unique encounters came from Claremont and John Romita, Jr. in UNCANNY X-MEN #197. In this one-off, readers learned that the evil mastermind had a deal with his assistant Miss Locke in which she could try and kill him once every year for 24 hours. To keep himself safe, he enlists the help of Colossus and Kitty Pryde. Of course he did not simply ask for assistance, but instead kidnapped them. Nevertheless, the process worked and he survives another year.
3. "Victims"
WOLVERINE & GAMBIT: VICTIMS (1995) #1-4
Arcade switched up his methods and began manipulating the illusion-creating Mastermind (Martinique Wyngarde) to help in his quest for vengeance against Logan. In WOLVERINE & GAMBIT: VICTIMS by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, both X-Men wonder if Logan is behind a series of Jack the Ripper-like killings in London. To uncover the hows and whys of this twisted tale -- which involve healthy doses of mind-whammying and robot versions of Wolverine, though, you'll have to read it for yourself!
2. "Fun 'N' Games"
THE THING (2005) #1-3
Though it may have seemed like Arcade was out of the game for a while, he was, in fact, building an all new venture called Murderland as seen in THE THING #1-3 by Dan Slott and Andrea Di Vito. Early big name visitors to the locale on an island in the South China Sea included Tony Stark, Darkhawk, Constrictor, the Thing and a bunch of rich folks. If they can get to the immunity spot on the other side, they could escape, but they also had to face a killer coaster, a wicked Ferris wheel, terrifying toys, a herd of hero-shaped robots and movie maniacs!
1. "Battle Royale"
AVENGERS ARENA (2012) #1-18
Arcade's most nefarious plot came about in the pages of AVENGERS ARENA, penned by Dennis "Hopeless" Hallum and drawn by Kevin Walker, Alessandro Vitti, Riccardo Burchiell, Karl Moline and others. Over the course of the year and a half long epic, Arcade managed to kidnap 16 young heroes associated with the Avengers Academy, the X-Men, Runaways, Braddock Academy and beyond. He trapped them on an enclosed, hidden Murder World, pitted them against each other and recorded it all. Moreover, only one of them was meant to make it out alive. Very much a psychological thriller, this story goes places you don't expect and also carries on into the worthy follow-up AVENGERS UNDERCOVER.
To read all these comics and more, check out Marvel Unlimited where you can find over 29,000+ comics!
MARVEL Puzzle Quest is available for free on the App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore and Steam. Check out all the anniversary activities by clicking HERE to play or download the game!
For the latest news on MARVEL Puzzle Quest, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!
