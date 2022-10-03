Games
Published October 3, 2022

Happy 9th Anniversary to MARVEL Puzzle Quest

9 years today! Celebrate the sensational puzzle adventure game MARVEL Puzzle Quest!

by Marika Hashimoto
MARVEL Puzzle Quest 9th Anniversary October Celebrations 2022

It's time to celebrate! Today MARVEL Puzzle Quest rings in 9 years since its first release on October 3, 2013. To commemorate the anniversary, all throughout October we're launching a month full of special events, including new character drops, free gifts, tokens and more!

You can also pick up a Fan Favorite Store Token on October 3rd! Log into the game to claim your free gift.

That's not all...See more of what's in store!

The full calendar of events is available now, so you don't miss a single day of the celebrations. Check out the anniversary events and let us know your favorite things about the game with #MarvelPuzzleQuest on Twitter!

MARVEL Puzzle Quest 9th Anniversary October Calendar Schedule Celebrations

Some of the highlights this month include:

10/1 - 10/12 - BUFF LIST

Don't miss playing with these characters while they receive special buffs during October 1-12: Storm (Ororo Munroe), Jubilee (Uncanny X-Men), Wolverine (X-Force), Dazzler (Classic) and Deadpool (It's Me, Deadpool!).

10/13 - 10/22 - DAILY PLAY TOKENS

Between October 13-22, play your chance to win an Anniversary Mini Vault Daily Play Token. Play with Howard the DuckDevil Dino, or Taskmaster each day in any event to receive a free token.  Collect one (1) token each day.

10/5 - 11/2: DOUBLE ISO-8

All events will earn 2x Iso!

For more details on events all month long, get the full details at the FAQ.

Available on iOS and Android, play MARVEL Puzzle Quest on your phone, tablet or PC! Get it on Steam or the Amazon Appstore today and start playing!

 

For the latest news on MARVEL Puzzle Quest, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

October is Mephisto Month at Marvel

Movies

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Latest Action-Packed Trailer Arrives

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

1:50

Marvel Minute

Marvel Heads to NYCC 2022! | Marvel Minute

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Explore a New Side of the MCU with ‘Werewolf by Night’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Team Up For 'Deadpool 3'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: MARVEL Puzzle Quest, Doop, Arcade

Related

Games

Join the Celebration of MARVEL Puzzle Quest's 9th Anniversary All Throughout October

New character drops, special events, free gifts, tokens and more!

4 days ago

Games

Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Emma Frost (New X-Men) and Emma Frost (Phoenix Five)

Emma Frost (New X-Men) and Emma Frost (Phoenix Five) bring fire and fury to MARVEL Puzzle Quest!

1 week ago

Games

Celebrating Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary with Marvel Games

Check out the various events and releases Marvel Games had to celebrate Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary this year!

2 weeks ago

Games

Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Reptil (Humberto Lopez)

Reptil (Humberto Lopez) is a powerful—if unstable—force to reckon with in MARVEL Puzzle Quest!

3 weeks ago