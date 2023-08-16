New 'Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld' Cover Gives Marvel's Original Crossover Event the Saturday Morning Treatment

Over the last few months, artist Sean Galloway has captured the spirit of Saturday Morning cartoons with a new line of variant covers depicting your favorite heroes in his fantastic animated style.

Inspired by classic TV ads of decades past, this popular new cover program radiates the exuberant energy and vibrant aesthetic of iconic children’s programming with a modern twist. This November, Galloway will spotlight the groundbreaking Secret Wars event in a new connecting cover for MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #1 and #2! The bombastic storyline is a perfect fit for Galloway’s style and the cover serves as an homage to Mike Zeck’s classic SECRET WARS #1 cover.

Written by former Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief and the editor of the original SECRET WARS, Tom DeFalco, and drawn by acclaimed artist Pat Olliffe, MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD will reveal a never-before-told adventure set during one of the significant conflicts in Marvel Comics history. Starring Super Hero best friend duo Spider-Man and the Human Torch, the limited series will reveal secrets behind the Beyonder’s true motives, contain shocking appearances by characters you never knew fought in the Secret Wars, and fit seamlessly between the pages of the beloved original series!

"Pat Olliffe and I were handed a daunting creative challenge," DeFalco shared. "We were asked to do a sequel/new tale of a classic Marvel story that first saw print 40 years ago and created ripples that are still felt throughout the universe today. Since we share a kinship with a certain web-swinger (and his family), we were also compelled to do a story that ripped to his core and defined his unique place in the Marvel Universe, while examining the budding relationship with his new black costume. With the aid of editors Mark Basso and Drew Baumgartner, Pat and I constructed a tale that we believe has repercussions for today’s readers and creative ripples that we hope will still be felt 40 years from now."