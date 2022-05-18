Who Are the Illuminati?

NEW AVENGERS (2004) #7 revealed to comic book readers that the Marvel Universe had been guided by the Illuminati’s previously unseen hands. Separate in their own right, this secret society came together to represent major heroic factions and teams. And, under alliance, they believed that they could better pool their resources in order to protect the Earth from both planetary threats and dangers from beyond.

The Illuminati came together with the best of intentions. They truly wanted to make the world a better place. But through their actions and even their hubris, greater threats emerged that tore the group apart. Sometimes, the Illuminati were even at each other's throats. That’s why it ultimately couldn’t last. They had to make the hard choices about whether their world would survive, or if countless other worlds would cease to exist.

Thanks to the power of Marvel Unlimited, there is a vast collection of issues that shows the very clear path that the Illuminati took from the beginning to their end. And it wasn’t always a happy story.

A SHOW OF FORCE

It turns out that the Illuminati had been at work for a while. In the aftermath to the original Kree/Skrull War, the newly formed Illuminati journeyed to the Skrull home world in NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI (2006) #1. Iron Man, Black Bolt, Reed Richards, Professor Xavier, Doctor Strange, and Namor made a united front to convince the Skrulls that they should never attack the Earth again. Unfortunately, this stunt quickly backfired on the Illuminati, and they were all captured and experimented upon. Despite the Illuminati’s subsequent escape, the Skrulls used what they learned to devise new ways of hiding their true selves from humanity’s technology. This led to the unfortunate events of SECRET INVASION, and the (near) total domination of the Earth.