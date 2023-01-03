This Year, Become a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus Member
Gain a Marvel Unlimited subscription—and our exclusive members’ kit—for $69 with code PLUS2023.
Make 2023 your year to read comics! Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s award-winning digital comics subscription service, is now offering new readers and super-fans the ultimate comics experience: an annual subscription to Marvel Unlimited and a members-only kit chock full of exclusive items including a one-of-a-variant cover, a Hasbro Marvel Legends figure, a Daredevil litho, a Skottie Young-designed pin, and more! With code PLUS2023 at checkout, become a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus Member for $69, now through January 10.
Here’s the full breakdown of what you’ll find in this year’s Annual Plus Member kit:
- Limited Edition Hasbro Marvel Legends Daredevil figure not available anywhere else!
- A.X.E. EVE OF JUDGEMENT (2022) #1 Peach Momoko Variant Comic
- Daredevil litho by Romy Jones
- Captain America: Sam Wilson's Shield Patch
- Classic Daredevil by Skottie Young Pin
In addition to gaining this She-Hulk-themed kit and instant access to over 30,000 comics, Marvel Unlimited Plus members get extended digital benefits like 10% off Marvel Merchandise and more at ShopDisney.com, plus invites and special access to select Marvel events.
Marvel Unlimited is your one-stop mobile and web destination for just about every Marvel comic you can get your hands on, with newer issues added as early as three months after they’re in stores. Marvel Unlimited’s classic comics catalog expands monthly too—meaning you can browse through the entire history of Marvel Comics all in one place. This perfect on-the-go service is accessible through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices.
If 30,000 comics sounds a bit overwhelming—don’t worry! Marvel Unlimited’s Reading Guide section is updated weekly, and it collects complete events like SPIDER-VERSE, SECRET INVASION, or ARMOR WARS, plus spotlights recommended series and new additions. Marvel Unlimited members can also dig into the app’s exclusive Infinity Comics lineup—vertical series and specials starring fan-favorites like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Jeff the Land Shark, the Avengers, the X-Men, and more runs and anthologies from Marvel’s top creators. See what’s ahead for Infinity Comics this year!
For this exclusive merch—and more—sign up to be a Marvel Unlimited Plus member for $69 your first year today! See here for additional terms!
