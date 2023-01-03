Comics
Published January 3, 2023

This Year, Become a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus Member

Gain a Marvel Unlimited subscription—and our exclusive members’ kit—for $69 with code PLUS2023.

by Marvel
mu22_offer-1080x1080

Make 2023 your year to read comics! Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s award-winning digital comics subscription service, is now offering new readers and super-fans the ultimate comics experience: an annual subscription to Marvel Unlimited and a members-only kit chock full of exclusive items including a one-of-a-variant cover, a Hasbro Marvel Legends figure, a Daredevil litho, a Skottie Young-designed pin, and more! With code PLUS2023 at checkout, become a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus Member for $69, now through January 10.

[RELATEDAnnouncing the 2022 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit]

Here’s the full breakdown of what you’ll find in this year’s Annual Plus Member kit:

In addition to gaining this She-Hulk-themed kit and instant access to over 30,000 comics, Marvel Unlimited Plus members get extended digital benefits like 10% off Marvel Merchandise and more at ShopDisney.com, plus invites and special access to select Marvel events.

Marvel Unlimited is your one-stop mobile and web destination for just about every Marvel comic you can get your hands on, with newer issues added as early as three months after they’re in stores. Marvel Unlimited’s classic comics catalog expands monthly too—meaning you can browse through the entire history of Marvel Comics all in one place. This perfect on-the-go service is accessible through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices.

If 30,000 comics sounds a bit overwhelming—don’t worry! Marvel Unlimited’s Reading Guide section is updated weekly, and it collects complete events like SPIDER-VERSESECRET INVASION, or ARMOR WARS, plus spotlights recommended series and new additions. Marvel Unlimited members can also dig into the app’s exclusive Infinity Comics lineup—vertical series and specials starring fan-favorites like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Jeff the Land Shark, the Avengers, the X-Men, and more runs and anthologies from Marvel’s top creators. See what’s ahead for Infinity Comics this year!

For this exclusive merch—and more—sign up to be a Marvel Unlimited Plus member for $69 your first year today! See here for additional terms!

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

First Look at 2023: New Stories from Marvel’s Infinity Comics

Culture & Lifestyle

2022 Year In Review: The Best Marvel Moments

TV Shows

2022 Year In Review: Favorite Disney+ Episode

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

Celebrate Stan Lee's 100th Birthday

TV Shows

"Stan Lee" Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel Unlimited, Infinity Comics, Daredevil (Matthew Murdock), She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters)

Related

Comics

Magik and the Dark Riders Reunite to End Nature Girl’s Mission

The six-part ‘X-Men Green’ arc continues in ‘X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic’ #68.

5 hours ago

Culture & Lifestyle

2022 Year In Review: The Best Marvel Moments

Marvel staffers’ favorite moments from 2022!

4 days ago

Comics

2022 Year In Review: Marvel Unlimited Milestones

The top read series, storylines, and characters this year!

5 days ago

Comics

Marvel 2022 Year in Review: Best Comic Issues

To celebrate the incredible year we had, Marvel has put together a list of some of our favorite comic book issues released in 2022.

5 days ago