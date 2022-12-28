First Look at 2023: New Stories from Marvel’s Infinity Comics

See what’s right around the corner in January! Here’s our first look at Infinity Comics’ upcoming story arcs in 2023.

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #68 (DROPPING JANUARY 2!)

Creators Steve Orlando, Emilio Laiso, and Rachelle Rosenberg reunite for the fourth part of “X-Men Green”! Continuing Nature Girl’s crusade against the human world, this installment of “X-Men Green” pulls the Marauders into the mix to end the devastation that Lin Li’s unleashed.

