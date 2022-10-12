Nova and Viv Vision Team Up for Intergalactic Battle
Read the first part of ‘Marvel’s Voices: Nova Infinity Comic’ on the Marvel Unlimited app!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.
New on the Marvel Unlimited app: A casual cruise through space takes a wild turn in MARVEL’S VOICES: NOVA INFINITY COMIC #20! Nova: Sam Alexander and Viv Vision investigate a stalled out space craft—only to get dragged into an intergalactic battle of identity, choice, and integrity!
[RELATED: Marvel's Voices Expands to Infinity Comics]
As announced during New York Comic-Con 2022, the MARVEL’S VOICES lineup from Marvel’s Infinity Comics will debut an all-new six-part story arc from creators Terry Blas, Bruno Oliveira, and Cris Peters, with new chapters of Nova’s story available on the app each Wednesday. And whether they’re defending new friends or old ones—Nova and Viv aren’t about to give up without a fight!
Get your first look here, then read the first chapter of MARVEL’S VOICES: NOVA INFINITY COMIC on the app today.
Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!