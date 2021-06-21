Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 Creators Share their Pride-Inspired Playlist

Hitting shelves this week is MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1, which honors Pride Month with our first-ever queer-centered special spotlighting Marvel’s growing tapestry of LGBTQ+ characters.

In celebration of this week's release, we reached out to a handful of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 creators to share their Pride-inspired playlists! We've got a complete guide to the special here. Get a sneak peek at the stories and characters, pick up MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 this Wednesday, June 23, and pump up these jams from Anthony Oliviera, Mariko Tamaki, Kris Anka, Allan Heinberg, and Steve Orlando!

Anthony has an Iceman story with artist Javier Garrón and colorist David Curiel!

Listen to his "An Early Thaw" playlist — music for a big gay, icy broken heart!

Mariko's Runaways story features Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean, with art by Kris Anka and colors by Tamra Bonvillain.

Listen to Kris' playlist below, and feast your eyes on Kris' MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 variant cover here!

Allan crafts a story featuring Wiccan and Hulking with art by Jim Cheung!

Steve crafts a Daken and Somnus story with art by Claudia Aguirre. Learn more about the new character Somnus, designed by Luciano Vecchio here.

