Comics
Published June 21, 2021

Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 Creators Share their Pride-Inspired Playlist

Pick up Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 in stores on June 23!

by Marvel
Marvel's Voices: Pride #1

Hitting shelves this week is MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1, which honors Pride Month with our first-ever queer-centered special spotlighting Marvel’s growing tapestry of LGBTQ+ characters.

In celebration of this week's release, we reached out to a handful of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 creators to share their Pride-inspired playlists! We've got a complete guide to the special here. Get a sneak peek at the stories and characters, pick up MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 this Wednesday, June 23, and pump up these jams from Anthony Oliviera, Mariko Tamaki, Kris Anka, Allan Heinberg, and Steve Orlando!

Anthony Oliviera

Anthony has an Iceman story with artist Javier Garrón and colorist David Curiel!

Listen to his "An Early Thaw" playlist music for a big gay, icy broken heart!

Mariko Tamaki

Mariko's Runaways story features Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean, with art by Kris Anka and colors by Tamra Bonvillain.

Kris Anka

Listen to Kris' playlist below, and feast your eyes on Kris' MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 variant cover here!

Allan Heinberg

Allan crafts a story featuring Wiccan and Hulking with art by Jim Cheung!

Steve Orlando

Steve crafts a Daken and Somnus story with art by Claudia Aguirre. Learn more about the new character Somnus, designed by Luciano Vecchio here.

Pick up Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 in stores on June 23!

To find a comic shop near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—TwitterFacebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!

Comics

Ms. Marvel Returns in New Comic Series From Best-Selling Author Samira Ahmed

Movies

There’s No Stopping Florence Pugh’s Yelena in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow

Podcasts

Listen to the Latest Chapter of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today

Games

Save the Universe (Probably) with 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy'

Movies

Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff Journey From 'Iron Man 2' to 'Black Widow'

In this article: Marvel's Voices, Iceman, Nico Minoru (Sister Grimm), Karolina Dean (Lucy In The Sky), Runaways, Daken, Wiccan, Hulkling

