May 25's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

While Nightcrawler and Legion maintain the peace on Krakoa, the "Banner of War" rages on in HULK #7 by Donny Cates and Martin Coccolo, where Iron Man interrupts a pivotal moment of Hulk and Thor’s battle to settle a score with his new “Celestial Hulkbuster” armor. Elsewhere, in CAPTAIN CARTER #3, the Iron Avenger will pay a visit to Peggy Carter, who has plenty on her hands already as she wrestles with a betrayal from the very organization she thought she could trust. Is Tony Stark here to help? Or will he be just another complication at a time when Peggy’s life is full of them?

Spider-Man is keeping busy this week as well, with THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2 splitting up the best couple in comics — and you may not believe what is happening to Peter in this brand new chapter of his life. Then, in SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #3, the Immaculatum makes their big move to remake the world in their image, and only the newly savage Spider-Man and Baron Zemo can stop them. Finally, Steve Orlando and Dave Wachter will propel Spider-Man's legacy into the future with SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #1, where Miguel O'Hara must fend off the Cabal and Winter Soldier 13 after a massive Celestial body crashes into the wastelands outside of Nueva York, creating a new Garden of Eden.

Meanwhile, Jane Foster takes the spotlight in Jason Aaron and Javier Garron's AVENGERS #56. She once famously wielded Mjolnir as Thor, Goddess of Thunder. Today, she guards the worlds of the living and the dead as the winged Valkyrie. Now, those two versions of the same mighty hero somehow find themselves face-to-face, in a desperate bid to save her soul.

DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA #1 will also leave New York City remade and reforged — if not in Wilson Fisk’s image, then at the very least in his spirit. After a battle that nearly tore the city and its citizens apart, New York’s super heroes have no choice but to try to adapt to the new and dangerous paradigm they find themselves operating under: with eight million people turned against them. Don't miss the impact of one of the most visceral Daredevil stories ever in this epilogue to the DEVIL'S REIGN event!

Check out Tony Stark's new Celestial Hulkbuster armor, witness the battle to save Jane Foster's soul, behold the aftermath of DEVIL'S REIGN and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

AVENGERS (2018) #56

CAPTAIN CARTER (2022) #3

DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA (2022) #1

HULK (2021) #7

LEGION OF X (2022) #1

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #11

PUNISHER (2022) #3

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN (2022) #3

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS (2022) #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2022)

BLACK WIDOW BY KELLY THOMPSON VOL. 3: DIE BY THE BLADE (2022)

DEMON DAYS TREASURY EDITION (2022)

INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 4 (2022)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #89

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #40

HULK #4

IRON FIST #1

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1

THOR #22

VENOM #5

X-MEN #8

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #36

